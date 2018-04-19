Tabu’s bridal lehenga is different in the best way possible

Actor Tabu has clearly discovered the fountain of youth and is hiding it from us plebeians. We started to really think about the fact that the actor never seems to get any older. In fact, she only seems to be getting younger, when we saw her stun at a fashion show.

On Thursday, Rimple and Harpreet Narula, the designing duo behind the breathtaking costumes in Deepika Padukone’s film Padmaavat, took to Instagram to share photos of Tabu walking at a fashion show in Kolkata. The 46-year-old beauty proved that you don’t need to be a 22-year-old actor to slay it on the runway.

Looking the epitome of understated glamour, Tabu looked strikingly beautiful, so reminiscent of her superstar leading lady days, in a billowing Rajasthan-inspired Chanderi silk lehenga. The traditional leheriya (tie-dye) gave this standout ensemble some major drama.

Oh and there’s a melange of motifs - delicate floral sprays found in Pichwai paintings, baroque chandeliers and fantastical birds of paradise - all rendered in fine zardozi using kasab, gotta and textured sequins. Could this feel any more princesslike? The delicate cinnamon-hued tulle odhna! The miles of full-on fantasy embroidery! No wonder Tabu had everyone buzzing as she walked in this royal-looking lehenga.

To complete the earthy vibe, Tabu went with a wavy, center-parted do and countered her nude lip with a smoldering smoky eye.

Over the sequin, beading and blinged-out-everything? Or maybe you just want your traditional lehenga to take center stage? Then you’ll go gaga for this dreamy design. Hey, if it worked on the runway, it’ll work on your big day too.

Tabu’s lehenga feels timeless and fanciful, right? Getting married at a fort? Or maybe a temple? This is your lehenga! It offers major movement and is perfect for the bride who doesn’t want to sacrifice even an ounce of comfort.

Now, can Tabu walk at fashion shows more often, please?

