Know why Sunil, Ali, Upasana and Sugandha skipped Kapil Sharma’s reception

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath’s Mumbai reception was one star-studded affair with the who’s who from Bollywood and TV world attending the do. While Kapil’s co-stars Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar turned up for his big day, his former cast members Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar, Upasana Singh and Sugandha Mishra, who were invited, couldn’t attend the reception. Several reports are doing the rounds speculating why they gave Kapil’s big a day a miss. We got in touch with them to find out the actual reason.

Sources inform us that Sunil was personally invited for the do. “Kapil sir had gone to his house to invite him, but since he wasn’t there, one of Kapil’s team members stayed back to hand over the invite,” says the source. Amid reports that things are not well between them, we tried to get in touch with Sunil, but he was not available for a comment. Another source tells us that Sunil had prior commitments due to which he couldn’t make it.

Besides the Mumbai reception, Ali was also invited for Kapil’s wedding in Jalandhar but he couldn’t attend any function. “I was in China when he was getting married in Jalandhar and on the day of his reception [in Mumbai], I had a show in Jaipur. I spoke to [Kapil] and trust me everything is cordial. He knows why I couldn’t be by his side on both the days,” says Ali, adding that they plan to catch up soon.

Upasana, on her part shares that she has been working on back-to-back projects and is not getting time for anything else. On the reception day, she was shooting for a Doordarshan show and also for her upcoming Punjabi film. “I had sent my wishes to Kapil. Humara bahut achha relationship hai… Kapil bahut achche insaan hain, unhe main aapna chhota bhai maanti hoon… Pata nahi beech mein itna negativity kyun ho gaya,” she says.

Sugandha, who also didn’t turn up for the Mumbai reception, tells us that she had already told Kapil that she “will have to go to Dubai for a show and he understood.” She adds, “I even shared about where I was on social media so that people don’t think otherwise.”

