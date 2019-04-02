Kapil Sharma opens up on his fight with Sunil Grover, says ‘It was all cooked up’

Almost two years after the infamous fight with co-actor Sunil Grover, Kapil Sharma opened up on the details of the fiasco, on Arbaaz Khan’s chat show Pinch. Speaking on the show, Kapil refused getting angry because his team ate before him and said, “Logo ne kaha ki joota mara tha, kisi ne kaha team ne mere aane se pehle khana kha liya tha aur mai uske kaaran gusa ho gaya. Aapko meri shakal dekh ke lagta hai kya? Ye sab cheezein mangarhant hain. Na to Sunil ne kabhi kaha ki maine ye bola na hi maine bola. Koi third person ki baat sun kar chautha panchwa aadmi react kar raha hai. Matlab mere baare me likh rahe ho ek baar mujhse to baat kar lo. (People said I hit him with a shoe, some said I got angry because my team ate before me...do you think I look like that ? All of this was cooked up. Neither Sunil claimed any of this happened, nor have I ever said that I said or did these things. A third person is narrating the incident and fourth person is writing articles on it. You are writing about me, at least talk to me once.).”

When asked about Sunil Grover’s long Twitter message advising the Firangi star to take care of his health, Kapil said, “Maine 6-7 baar jawab diya tha! Unhone bola maine nahi bulaya jabki maine kai baar bulaya tha fir mujhe laga ki ye aadmi ana hi nahi chahta mere saath. (I replied 6-7 times, He said I never called him but I did several times. Later, I felt maybe he doesn’t want to come back to me.).” He went on to say that he has learnt not to bare one’s heart on a public platform.

“Accha lagta hai mujhe Sunil. Mujhe lagta hai gussa hai to personally karo, phone uthao. Jaruri nahi ki Twitter pe sabke saamne batayein. Aajkal to birthday bhi Tweet kar ke wish karna hota hai, (I like Sunil, I think you should approach in person if you are angry, reach out, make a call. ...There is no point putting it all oout on Twitter. But these days even birthdays are to be wished on Twitter.)” he added.

He also talked about the time he was depressed: “Mai bahut peene weene laga tha.Obviously jab aap sense me nahi hote to galat karte hi ho.Us samay bahut se journalist likh rahe the, maine sirf ek hi gaali kyu di? Maine isliye di kyuki usne 6 maheene me 160 article mere upar likhe. (I started drinking a lot. When you are not your sense, you are bound to commit mistakes.Many people wrote about me but this one person wrote 160 articles in six months.).”

He also denied that he made anyone wait during the shoot of his episodes for the Kapil Sharma Show. Mere show ka format aisa hai ki mai late aa hi nahi sakta. Shoots cancel hue hain, mai manta hu lekin ek ke baad ek articles. Mujhe pata bhi tha ki ye kyu kar raha hai, kinke kehne pe kar raha hai. To wo gussa tha jo nikalna jaruri tha. (The format of my show is such that I cannot be late. I admit shoots have been cancelled but to write articles after articles...and I know why he was doing this, who asked him to write all of that...So that anger had to come out. )”

When asked who would he follow, block and unfollow among Sunil Grover, ALi Asgar and Upasana Singh, Kapil said he would follow Sunil, block Ali and unfollow Upsana because she is not too active on Twitter.

Arbaaz also Kapil to read out a few comments and share with the audience how he reacts to all of it. While reading out people’s nasty comments, Kapil came across a few of them that trolled him for going in depression.

One user wrote, “Kapil paaji itna ahankar accha nahi.. Akad career ko todta hai... Thoda soft bano.. Har insaan ko har jagah success nahi milti. Tumne bhi movies mein apna haath aazmaya kya mile? Koi aapka naam leke famous nahi hua.. yeh aapka bharam hai, ise bahar karo..” Kapil said, “Accha itna meri Maa nahi jaanti mere baare jitna yeh log jaante hai.” (Even my mother is not aware of all these things about me as compared to what these people know). So my only message to everyone is, Bhai we are doing our work, even our life is like your life and there are ups and downs but I never go and tweet to anyone asking them ‘what are you doing’. Yes, it’s okay if you love me, then write good things about me, but you should even focus on your work. My bread and butter, my earning are on, but you look at your business, you are wasting your time and energy in commenting things about me, it shows how successful you are in your life. But still it’s okay, thank you.”

Watch the episode here

Arbaaz Khan’s new web show, Pinch, where celebs speak about social media and its effects, began earlier this month. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar and Sonakshi Sinha have already appeared on the show that will also see Sonam Kapoor, Sunny Leone and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as guests.

