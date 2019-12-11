Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla’s friend Natasha refutes rumours of rehab, claims he was just out of the ‘party scene for a year’

tv

A day after Bigg Boss13 contestants Rashami Desai and Hindustani Bhau discussed rumours that Sidharth Shukla may have spent two years in a rehabilitation centre, his friend Natasha Singh has reacted sharply. She slammed their idea that if a person is out of the party scene, it is assumed that all may not be well.

Bhau had told Rashami that he does not like Sidharth Shukla, adding that he had “heard he spent two years in a rehab.” Without confirming the rumours, Rashami simply replied that she had also heard the same.

Natasha told Spotboye, “Above all, I fail to understand. These guys, Rashami, Bhau and even Paras Chhabra who made a similar comment before, never say such things in front of Sidharth. I know it’s wishful thinking, but Colors must show this footage to Sidharth so that he understands that who’s his friend and who’s not?”

Explaining how the claims are baseless, she told the entertainment website, “Deepshikha’s Facebook pictures will tell you that Sidharth was very much active in 2016. He visited my skin doctor and even his family, so we were in touch.Then, we saw him in Colors Kitchen Champion. And FYI, last year on his birthday (Dec 12), a good amount of people from Dil Se Dil Tak had gone to his house to celebrate. So which 2 years are these guys talking about? They know him only from around that time, right? Such loose talk can be extremely detrimental. FYI, Sidharth was extremely active, including his workouts at gym, from 2016 to 2019.”

An angry Natasha questioned the attitude asking if it was necessary to ‘be seen on the social circuit to prove that all’s well.’ She asked whether it was wrong for people to keep a low profile life ‘for a year or two.’ “It’s bizarre that their non-attendance at parties etc gives rise to a belief that all’s not well with them,” she added.

