Shah Rukh Khan embarrassed as Karan Johar-Gauri Khan recreate Kuch Kuch Hota Hai look, Shweta Nanda dresses up as Amitabh Bachchan

Several celebrities including Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra attended Amritpal Singh Bindra’s 90s Bollywood-themed birthday party.

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 09:29 IST
A number of Bollywood bigwigs made their presence felt at Amritpal Singh Bindra’s birthday party on Tuesday night.
Filmmaker and producer Amritpal Singh Bindra threw a 90s Bollywood-themed birthday bash on Tuesday night, and the biggest names of the film fraternity made their presence felt.

Karan Johar dressed up as Rahul from his debut film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (played by Shah Rukh Khan in the film), with Gauri Khan recreating Tina’s (played by Rani Mukerji) look. Their close friend Kaajal Anand came as Anjali (Kajol’s character). In one of the pictures shared by Karan on Instagram, Shah Rukh, who was left “most embarrassed” by this recreation, is seen photobombing them.

The filmmaker shared pictures from the party on his Instagram account and wrote, “So BREAKING NEWS! We attended our dear friends @bindraamritpal’s 90’s BOLLYWOOD theme bash! So KKHH it was for us! @gaurikhan channelled her inner TINA @putlu channelled ANJALI and me ofcourse had to be RAHUL !!! Don’t miss the most embarrassed @iamsrk photobombing our poster recreation! @kajol #rani.”

 

Karan Johar recreated the poster of his directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Shweta Bachchan Nanda recreated her father Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Jumma Chumma De De’ look from Hum. She was twinning with Sidharth Malhotra, who was seen in the same get-up. “What’s better than 1 TIGER? Two TIGERS !! No one I rather twin with than you @sidmalhotra #jummachummadede,” she captioned a picture of the two of them.

 

Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Sidharth Malhotra recreated Amitabh Bachchan’s look from Hum.
Janhvi Kapoor wore a yellow chiffon saree to the do and recreated her mother Sridevi’s iconic Chandni look. She shared glimpses from the celebrations on her Instagram story. In the pictures shared by her, she was seen posing with Karan, her Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan and designer Manish Malhotra.

Janhvi Kapoor recreated her mother Sridevi’s look from Chandni.
Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia came as Raj and Simran from the romantic drama Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. “Thank you @bindraamritpal for the lovely Birthday party. Lots of love from #Raj and #Simran from #ddlj. #dilwaledulhanialejayenge #90sthemeparty @nehadhupia. @sardarsinghvirk thank you @1469original for the outfit,” Angad wrote, sharing pictures of them from the bash.

 

 

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia came as Raj and Simran from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.
Several other Bollywood stars including Katrina Kaif and Kiara Advani were also at the celebrations.

Manish Malhotra shared pictures of the party on Instagram.
