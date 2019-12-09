‘Avengers’ dance to Hindi song Disco Deewane, hilarious video prompts response from Karan Johar

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 11:44 IST

A video involving ‘Avengers’ and a popular song “Disco Deewane” from Karan Johar’s film Student of The Year is the latest source of laughter for tweeple. There’s a chance that it will leave you in splits too.

“If Karan Johar made Avengers,” wrote a Twitter user and shared the video on December 5. Since being shared, the video has attracted attention of many, including film director Karan Johar.

In the video, a group dress up as characters from Marvel’s Avengers and dance to the tune of popular Hindi song “Disco Deewane” flawlessly. It’s, however, the unusual – and somewhat bizarre - combination of the music with the superhero costumes which has tickled people’s funny bone.

Before knowing what KJo tweeted, here’s the hilarious video:

If Karan Johar made Avengers pic.twitter.com/htEMyGUdqz — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) 5 December 2019

Since being shared the video has amassed almost close to 1.7 lakh views and close to 3,900 likes. Additionally, it has also gathered about 650 retweets – with Karan Johar being one of them.

On December 6, Karan Johar retweeted the video and his emojies suggest he couldn’t stop laughing:

People had a lot to say about the video. While some asked Karan Johar to direct a Hindi version of Avengers, others dropped suggestions for casting. A few simply dished out funny comments.

Here’s how others reacted:

More like if Karan Johar decided to do a bollywood, avengers and kpop dance crossover — happy chanyeol day ! (@xiuminsarmpits) 6 December 2019

This is really cool 😎😂 — shabbir boxwala (@b_shabbir) 6 December 2019

Epic 😂😂😂 — Shanmukha priya (@priya_stories) 6 December 2019

What do you think of this dance video?