‘Avengers’ dance to Hindi song Disco Deewane, hilarious video prompts response from Karan Johar

In the video, a group dress up as characters from Marvel’s Avengers and dance to the tune of popular Hindi song “Disco Deewane”.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 09, 2019 11:44 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Group dressed as Avengers dancing to Disco Deewane.
Group dressed as Avengers dancing to Disco Deewane. (Twitter/@BollywoodGandu)
         

A video involving ‘Avengers’ and a popular song “Disco Deewane” from Karan Johar’s film Student of The Year is the latest source of laughter for tweeple. There’s a chance that it will leave you in splits too.

“If Karan Johar made Avengers,” wrote a Twitter user and shared the video on December 5. Since being shared, the video has attracted attention of many, including film director Karan Johar.

In the video, a group dress up as characters from Marvel’s Avengers and dance to the tune of popular Hindi song “Disco Deewane” flawlessly. It’s, however, the unusual – and somewhat bizarre - combination of the music with the superhero costumes which has tickled people’s funny bone.

Before knowing what KJo tweeted, here’s the hilarious video:

Since being shared the video has amassed almost close to 1.7 lakh views and close to 3,900 likes. Additionally, it has also gathered about 650 retweets – with Karan Johar being one of them.

On December 6, Karan Johar retweeted the video and his emojies suggest he couldn’t stop laughing:

People had a lot to say about the video. While some asked Karan Johar to direct a Hindi version of Avengers, others dropped suggestions for casting. A few simply dished out funny comments.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of this dance video?

