Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana claims Sidharth Shukla is very aggressive, Asim fainted after an overdose of painkillers

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 13:50 IST

Himanshi Khurana, who was voted out of the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 13, has claimed her close friend and co-contestant on the show Asim Riaz, fainted due to an overdose of painkillers after a fight with Sidharth Shukla. She added that Sidharth is very aggressive in the house.

In an interview after coming out of the house, Himanshi said, “He (Sidharth) is very aggressive. His only agenda, if a task cannot be completed, is to hurt the opposing member. And what did he get in return? Just two weeks of nomination. That’s it. Asim faced several injuries. He had three painkillers at the same time and was also administered two injections for painkillers. The overdose off painkillers made him faint.”

She further opened up about Asim in detail: “His hand was not working, he was crying. He was shouting that ‘I am in pain’ but people only see outer injuries. They do not see the internal injuries. He picked Asim up and threw him, this is how he (Sidharth) behaves.”

Watch the video here:

“Ever since he joined the team of Paras, Sidharth has started mimicking people. Be it a boy or a girl, whoever crosses by his side, he will mimic and taunt them. I still respect Sidharth but I do not think all of this suits his personality,” she added.

A video snippet of the interview is going viral online, with Asim’s fans slamming Bigg Boss makers for not even showing how much Asim suffered at the hands of Sidharth. One fan tweeted, “Go and watch himanshi’s interview the show is so biased.....Asim is in lot of pain due to the way sid pushed him nd he got fainted due to excesive pain....They didn’t show that how unfair this show is oh god.....”

Go and watch himanshi's interview the show is so biased.....Asim is in lot of pain due to the way sid pushed him nd he got fainted due to excesive pain....They didn't show that how unfair this show is oh god..... — Somdatta Chowdhury (@SomdattaChowdh4) December 8, 2019

Another wrote, “Watched Himanshi’s interview.. Asim was fainted because of overdose of medicine and was thrown by sid..Think what and how badly,physically and emotionally that guy is going through..”

