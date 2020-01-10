e-paper
Nora Fatehi on why she danced in stilettos in Street Dancer 3D song Garmi: ‘It was a challenge’

Nora Fatehi featured in Garmi with Varun Dhawan and the Street Dancer 3D song is already a hit.

bollywood Updated: Jan 10, 2020 15:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Actor Nora Fatehi, who impressed fans and critics with her moves in the Street Dancer 3D song Garmi, wore stilettos while doing the demanding dance moves. She has now spoken about this in a behind-the-scenes video. The song features Nora with Varun Dhawan.

In a video that she shared on Instagram, Nora is seen talking about how she aced her dance steps while wearing the tricky stilettos. The person holding the camera goes, “You are dancing on this surface in stilettos,” and Nora shouts back, “I know, I am crazy. Right?” She is then asked why she did it. “I don’t know, it was like a challenge. I said to myself ‘I am dancing on the song Garmi in stilettos and if I don’t then I’m zero.”

Reminded that the song has some very complicated choreography, Nora says, “We are really breaking it down, getting rough (She also gestures these steps as she speaks). And, you know, I may look cool right now but by the time I reach the hotel, I will be crying like a baby.” She then enacts a toddler’s cry saying, “My feet hurt.”

Asked how she managed to dance brilliantly on the dance floor, Nora says, “I have a balance problem and I really don’t know how I do this because I am clumsy.”

Directed by Remo D’Souza, Street Dancer 3D features Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhudeva in main roles, apart from Varun and Nora. The film will hit theatres on January 24.

