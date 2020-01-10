Varun Dhawan says Street Dancer 3D song Dua Karo is his favourite, thanks Remo for keeping him ‘calm and pure’

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 10:31 IST

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has shared his favourite song from the upcoming film Street Dancer 3D. Titled Dua Karo, the song features Arijit Singh’s voice and Varun says the singer is one of the major reasons he loves the number.

Sharing glimpses from the song on Instagram, Varun wrote, “My most favourite song from #streetdancer3d. @jigarsaraiya @soulfulsachin I loveee this one thank u @iambohemia and #arjitsingh for ur voice and mainly @punitjpathakofficial our second song after chunar. Thank u @remodsouza sir for this opportunity and for keeping me calm and pure. @kuldeepshashi thank u sir and @bhushankumar for making sure we have this sound.

Bohemia and Sachin Jigar have also lent their voices for the Arijit song, penned by Priya Saraiya. Sachin-Jigar have also composed the music for the song. The video shows glimpses of dancers Dharmesh Yelande and Punit Pathak, who shot to fame with dance reality show, Dance India Dance. Director Remo D’souza was one of the judges on the show.

Three dance numbers have already been released and made it to top chartbusters. Apart from Prabhudeva’s hit Muqabla reboot and Varun-Nora Fatehi’s Garmi, and a third song, titled Illegal Weapon 2.0, where Shraddha has flaunts her dancing skills. Illegal Weapon 2.0 is also the revamped version of a Punjabi hit number with the same name and has been sung by Garry Sandhu and Jasmine Sandlas, who had also sung the original number.

Street Dancer 3D revolves around the street dance battle between teams from India and Pakistan. While team India is led by Varun, team Pakistan is led by Shraddha. Directed by choreographer Remo D’Souza, the film Street Dancer 3D is his third directorial venture after previous dance films: ABCD and ABCD 2. The film is slated to hit the theatres on January 24 and has Prabhudeva and Nora in pivotal roles apart from the lead duo.

