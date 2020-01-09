Street Dancer 3D song Dua Karo: Varun Dhawan dances shirtless in rage to Arijit Singh’s vocals

bollywood

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 14:50 IST

A new song from Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s film, Street Dancer 3D is out now and is the first emotional song from the film. It shows Varun’s character betraying his friends and joining a new camp. He is also seen dancing in rage in the music video.

Penned by Priya Saraiya and composed by Sachin-Jigar, the intense song has been sung by Arijit Singh, Bohemia and Sachin- Jigar. It shows more glimpses of several dancers such as Dharmesh Yelande and Punit Pathak, who shot to fame with dance reality show, Dance India Dance, on which Remo was one of the judges.

Varun had earlier released a teaser and a still from the song. While the still shows him in a shirtless avatar with a Michael Jackson tattoo on his right hand, the teaser shows him lying on the floor. He called it his favourite song from the film in the caption.

The makers have already released three dance numbers from the film. After Prabhudeva’s Muqabla and Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi’s Garmi, the third song, titled Illegal Weapon 2.0, had Shraddha and Varun in a dance face-off. The song showcases the two arch-rivals Varun and Shraddha challenging each other with their well-coordinated dance moves consisting of a mix of hip-hop and break-dance. Illegal Weapon 2.0 is the revamped version of a Punjabi hit number with the same name and has been sung by Garry Sandhu and Jasmine Sandlas, who had also sung the original number.

Also read: Jawaani Jaaneman trailer: Playboy Saif Ali Khan gets the shock of his life, his never-seen-before daughter is pregnant!

Street Dancer 3D revolves around the street dance battle between dance teams from India and Pakistan. While team India is led by Varun, team Pakistan is led by Shraddha.

Directed by choreographer Remo D’Souza, the film Street Dancer 3D is his third directorial venture after previous dance films: ABCD and ABCD 2. The film is slated to hit the theatres on January 24 and has Prabhudeva and Nora in pivotal roles apart from the lead duo.

Follow @htshowbiz for more