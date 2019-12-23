Street Dancer 3D song Muqabala: Remo reveals song featured Shradda Kapoor but Varun Dhawan was added for promos

bollywood

Actor Varun Dhawan was not originally part of the recreated version of Muqabala in his upcoming film Street Dancer 3D, but he wanted to dance with Prabhudheva on the iconic number, director-choreographer Remo D’Souza has revealed. Speaking with Mid Day, Remo said, “Shraddha was [meant to be] part of the song, but Varun was keen to feature in it too. He didn’t want to miss the opportunity to dance with Prabhudeva on the iconic number. So, for the promotional (edit), we added one sequence that has him dance with Prabhudeva.”

“We were to shoot the song in Dubai. As soon as we took the first shot, I did not feel good about it. I knew we had to make it bigger than we were being able to, at that point. So, I cancelled the shoot, returned to Mumbai to plan it better, and then shot it. Now, it looks grand,” Remo added.

A video of the song, released last week, shows Prabhudeva grooving to his own original Tamil song Muqala Muqabala from the 90s’. Watch it here:

Set in London, the film has Varun playing a dancer of Indian origin who wants to take Shraddha (who will be seen as a Pakistani dancer) down and win a dance championship. Touted to be the most expensive dance film in Bollywood, the film marks Remo’s reunion with Varun and Shraddha after ABCD 2 (2015). In an interview with IANS, Remo said, “The story of Street Dancer is close to my heart. The way Varun, Shraddha and I are bringing the story alive on the screen, the audience will become a fan of the film. It is an inspirational story and a family entertainer.”

Street Dancer 3D is slated to open in theatres on January 24, 2020.

