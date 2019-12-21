Street Dancer 3D new song Muqabla: Prabhudeva, Varun Dhawan bring back AR Rahman’s iconic song after 25 years. Watch

bollywood

The makers of Street Dancer 3D on Saturday dropped a new song titled Muqabla from the Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer. Going by the trend these days, this is also a remake of the iconic AR Rahman song of the same name.

Sharing the song on Instagram, director Remo D Souza wrote: “And it’s here. My fav dancer @prabhudevaofficial and my fav song #muqabla and thank you @arrahman for giving us this iconic tune 25 yrs back. Link in my bio #watch it. @varundvn @shraddhakapoor @norafatehi @dharmesh0011 @raghavjuyal @punitjpathakofficial @salmanyusuffkhan @sushi1983 and give it up for two talented choreographers who killed it with there amazing moves @rahuldid @iamkrutimahesh.”

In the song, Prabhudeva moves like a dream — he is reminiscent of late Michael Jackson even as Varun, Shraddha and the rest of the team form the support dancers. The images from the song flash across the screen in shades of blue, black and pristine whites. Varun and Shraddha do a good job of matching steps with the ‘king of dance’ Prabhudeva.

The trailer of the film was unveiled on Wednesday, December 18. The first montage of it has the lead actor of the film, Varun giving the voice over ‘India Aur Pakistan, Chahe Cricket Mein Mile Yaa Dance Battle Mein, Maza Toh Aayega’. The statement turns out to be the essence of the film as Shraddha Kapoor is essaying the role of a Pakistani dancer, who is seen in a constant face-off with Varun. The tit-for-tat conversation continues between them.

Prabhudeva in Muqabla song.

Meanwhile, it is Prabhudeva’s performance that has left everyone in awe. Clocking in at two-minutes and fifty-two seconds, the trailer video has Prabhudeva dancing to his own original Tamil song Muqala Muqabala, taking 90s’ kids on a nostalgic ride.

The Kalank actor shared the trailer on his Twitter handle with a caption: “They have got the moves and a story to say! Watch them shuffle and let the street slay #StreetDancer3D trailer out noow @ShraddhaKapoor @norafatehi @PDdancing @remodsouza @Lizelle1238 @itsBhushanKumar @TSeries @StreetDancer_”.

Towards the end, the video takes a serious note as there is another team that wants to win the competition for Hindustani-Pakistani immigrants, which turns out to be the turning point in the story that unites everyone to face the battle but for a cause.

