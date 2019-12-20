e-paper
Home / TV / Kapil Sharma has a complaint about Archana Puran Singh, Salman Khan jokes ‘Modi saab se karo’. Watch video

Kapil Sharma has a complaint about Archana Puran Singh, Salman Khan jokes ‘Modi saab se karo’. Watch video

Dabangg 3 star Salman Khan was a special guest on The Kapil Sharma Show recently. In an “uncensored” video, he was seen poking fun at host Kapil Sharma.

tv Updated: Dec 20, 2019 14:07 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Salman Khan came to promote Dabangg 3 on The Kapil Sharma Show.
         

In a new “uncensored” video from The Kapil Sharma Show, Salman Khan is seen taking a dig at host Kapil Sharma. Salman and the team of Dabangg 3 came on the show to promote their film.

In the video, Kapil tells the actor that he has a complaint about Archana Puran Singh. “Modi saab se karo,” Salman quips, taking a jibe at the comedian’s earlier tweets to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kapil jokingly complained that Archana leaks content from The Kapil Sharma Show on her Instagram account. “Show telecast bhi nahi hota, yeh aadhe se zyada toh Instagram pe dikha deti hai. (Even before the show is telecast, she puts up more than half of the things on Instagram),” he said. She defended herself by saying that she only posts behind-the-scenes videos and not actual footage from the show.

Watch the video here:

Earlier, in 2016, Kapil tagged the prime minister on Twitter and complained about having to cough up a bribe of Rs 5 lakh to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for the construction of his office. “I am paying 15 cr income tax from last 5 year n still i have to pay 5 lacs bribe to BMC office for making my office @narendramodi,” he had tweeted.

 

Meanwhile, Salman is back with Dabangg 3, the third installment in his popular cop franchise. Directed by Prabhudeva, the film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, newcomer Saiee Manjrekar, Arbaaz Khan, Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep, Pramod Khanna, Pankaj Tripathi and Mahie Gill in pivotal roles. It is currently running in theatres.

At the trailer launch of Dabangg 3, Salman said that he was “eagerly waiting” for its release because the entire team has worked really hard on it. “We have worked hard for this film as compared to Tiger Zinda Hai and my previous other films. We have worked 10 times harder in terms of story, production, direction, action, songs and the whole creative journey, so there has been a lot of work that has gone while making this film,” he was quoted as saying by IANS.

The actor added that since expectations were riding high on Dabangg 3, they had to work extra hard. “The third one should be the biggest of the lot. Usually, sequels don’t do well as compared to the first one so, we have worked really hard on this film. It doesn’t have only action and entertainment but it also has a story. When you (audience) will see the film, you will get to know there is a lot more than just masala in this film,” he said.

