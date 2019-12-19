e-paper
Thursday, Dec 19, 2019
Home / Bollywood / Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 song Hud Hud voluntarily edited to remove ‘objectionable’ scenes after protests

Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 song Hud Hud voluntarily edited to remove ‘objectionable’ scenes after protests

Production house Salman Khan Films has announced they have voluntarily edited out scenes from Hud Hud Dabang song from Salman Khan’s upcoming film Dabangg 3.

bollywood Updated: Dec 19, 2019 09:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Certain religious groups had objected to the portrayal of sadhus in Hud Hud Dabangg song from Dabangg 3.
         

Days after a group objected to a few scenes in the Dabangg 3 title song, the makers have announced that they have voluntarily removed the visuals. The official Twitter handle of Salman Khan Films, producers of Dabangg 3, shared a note confirming the same. The said scenes show sadhus grooving to the music in Hud Hud Dabangg, the title track of the film.

“Keeping everyone’s sentiments in mind we have voluntarily edited certain scenes from the song Hud Hud Dabangg,” the note read. Salman Khan is back as Chulbul Pandey in the third intsallment of his hit cop franchise.

 

On November 29, the Maharashtra and Chattisgarh branch of a religious organisation, Hindu Janjagruti Samiti, had sent a letter to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) seeking removal of a sequence as “it hurts religious sentiments”.

In the letter to CBFC, the group had said, “If the movie happens to be on the lines of what we have seen in the trailer, it is extremely shocking depiction of Hindu deities and saadhus and also goes at great lengths to humiliate and poke fun at the basic foundations of Sanatana Dharma.”

The organisation had claimed that a scene in the song shows sadhus clad in saffron, dancing with guitars in their hands. It is aimed at “maligning” and “insulting” Hindu sentiment and culture, they claimed.

 

Reacting to the objections, Salman had said, “Every time a big film comes there is always some controversy around it. At least, it is acknowledged that this is a big film and I’m happy about it. We had done a film with Warina, where the title of her film had led to controversy, which has been cleared and dismissed. So controversies do happen, they get cleared. I don’t think there is anything in this film, that a controversy can be created.”

Directed by Prabhudeva, produced by Salman, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi, Dabangg 3 also features Sonakshi Sinha, Mahesh Manjrekar, his daughter Saiee Manjrekar, Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill, Dimple Kapadia and Kannada star Sudeep. The film is slated to hit big screens on December 20.

