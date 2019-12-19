Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan to have Hum Tum reunion in Bunty Aur Babli 2. See first pic

bollywood

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 08:22 IST

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji are reuniting on screen after a gap of 11 years. And this time, they are coming back as the ‘senior’ Bunty and Babli in the fully rebooted sequel. Saif and Rani are a much-loved jodi, having starred in films such as Hum Tum (2004), Ta Ra Rum Pum (2007) and Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic (2008), and their infectious chemistry always got a thumbs up from fans.

The 2005 hit Bunty Aur Babli (2005) had Rani with Abhishek Bachchan in the titular roles. “It got tremendous love and appreciation from audiences, which led to the sequel. Abhishek and I were both approached to reprise our roles as the originals in Bunty Aur Babli 2 but, unfortunately, things didn’t work out with him and we will miss him dearly. As a team, we are so happy to welcome Saif. I have lovely memories of working with him and I’m really looking forward to creating something new and exciting with him in Bunty Aur Babli 2. Hopefully, the audiences will give us the same love that they have given our earlier films,” says Rani about the film which is being directed

by debutant Varun Sharma.

The much-anticipated sequel will see a time leap of 10 years and feature two pairs of ‘Bunty and Babli’. Siddhant Chaturvedi of Gully Boy fame and newbie Sharvari are one of them. Now, with Rani back in the franchise and Saif in tow, it will be interesting to see the dynamics between the two on-screen con couples in Bunty Aur Babli 2, which is produced by Aditya Chopra.

Sharing his excitement about joining the franchise, Saif says, “It’s a completely rebooted sequel and is set in today’s time. It is a fantastic script that hooked me instantly. It is an out-and-out entertainer for the entire family to sit and enjoy and this is what I loved and connected with. Also, it’s a new role for me, new language and milieu and that’s what I really look for in a script. I also love the dynamics between the originals and the new Bunty Babli in the film. It’s fresh, hilarious and extremely engaging. Rani and I have always had a lot of fun working with each other and I’m looking forward to our creative collaboration again.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more