Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019
Siddhant Chaturvedi, debutante Sharvari to replace Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji in Bunty Aur Babli 2

Gully Boy fame actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who shot to fame after playing the dynamic rapper MC Sher in the film, is the new Bunty. Joining him will be debutante, Mumbai girl Sharvari.

bollywood Updated: Dec 17, 2019 08:17 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari pose together in a promotional picture for Bunty Aur Babli 2.
The story of two small-town wannabes, Bunty and Babli ruled the box office and the hearts back in 2005. And now the con men duo is coming back on screen in a completely rebooted avatar set in today’s day and age.

The original, starred actors Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles, as two people who turn grifters as they set out on a journey to their dream city, Mumbai. The much-anticipated sequel, Bunty Aur Babli 2, will see a time leap of 10 years and introduce a fresh pair as the titular, talented scammers.

Gully Boy fame actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who shot to fame after playing the dynamic rapper MC Sher in the film, is the new Bunty. Joining him in his exploits onscreen will be debutante, Mumbai girl Sharvari, who has been prepping for her acting launch for last one year.

 

Produced by Aditya Chopra, the film has already gone on floors and will be directed Varun Sharma, who was an assistant director on films such as Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

“Bunty Aur Babli 2 is completely set in today’s time. Siddhant caught everyone’s eye with his brilliant acting debut in Gully Boy (earlier this year) and became the heartthrob of the nation. We are very excited to have him play the role of Bunty. He is a superb actor, is extremely charming and he fits the role perfectly,” shares Varun.

Talking about the leading lady, Varun, who has also penned the sequel, adds, “Sharvari is an extremely special actress to watch out for. She is a powerful performer and you have to watch her on screen to understand what we mean. Given the film and the roles, they are definitely the perfect casting. They are a fresh, hot pair and their chemistry and energy is infectious.”

