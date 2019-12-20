Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan’s film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali ‘almost happened’; producer reveals what went wrong

bollywood

Sanjay Leela Bhansali had pulled a casting coup of sorts earlier this year, when he got Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan together for a film. Well, almost.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, producer Nikhil Dwivedi confirmed that both stars had given their nod to the film, but said that the film has now been put on the backburner. “Yes, it almost happened. Both SRK and SK had agreed to come together, we were excited about it. But I believe Mr Bhansali wasn’t very happy with the second half of the script and wanted more time to work on it,” he said.

However, in the time that has passed, Salman had a tiff with Sanjay, who was supposed to be directing him in Inshallah. The film, which would have marked their first full-fledged collaboration in two decades, has now been shelved.

When Nikhil was asked if there is a chance that Sanjay’s film with Salman and Shah Rukh would be revived, he said, “I have my doubts.”

Though Salman and Shah Rukh have made special appearances in each other’s films in the recent past, they have not done a full-fledged film together in more than two decades. While Shah Rukh had a cameo in Tubelight, Salman was seen in a special song in Zero.

Salman is seen in Dabangg 3, in which he returns as Inspector Chulbul Pandey, a cop who plays by his own rules. The film, which is in theatres now, also stars Sonakshi Sinha, debutante Saiee Manjrekar, Arbaaz Khan, Sudeep and Pramod Khanna in key roles.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is yet to announce his next project as an actor, after Aanand L Rai’s Zero. He recently announced his next production venture, Bob Biswas, which will have Abhishek Bachchan in the eponymous role. The film is a spin-off of the 2012 hit Kahaani and will go on floors early next year.

