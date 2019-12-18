Street Dancer 3D trailer: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor take India vs Pakistan rivalry to dance floor

bollywood

In the trailer of Street Dancer 3D, which has just dropped on the web, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor take the India vs Pakistan rivalry to the dance floor. Set in London, the film has Varun playing a dancer of Indian origin who wants to take Shraddha (who will be seen as a Pakistani dancer) down and win the dance championship.

Some trash-talk and dance sequences later, Varun and Shraddha’s teams come together to fight for the Indian and Pakistani immigrants. The two actors are also seen sharing a passionate kiss.

However, in a rather confusing turn of events, the trailer ends with Varun and Shraddha agreeing that “hum log ek kabhi nahi ho sakte”. The film, which also stars Prabhudeva and Nora Fatehi, is expected to release on Republic Day.

Over the last one week, the makers had been releasing posters featuring the protagonists. First, a poster of Varun flaunting his abs in an open leather jacket was unveiled. This was followed by a poster of Shraddha looking fierce in a neon green crop top, black shorts and fishnet stockings. Character posters of Prabhudeva and Nora Fatehi were also revealed.

Touted to be the most expensive dance film that Bollywood has ever seen, Street Dancer 3D has director Remo D’Souza’s reuniting with Varun and Shraddha after ABCD 2, which released in 2015. In an interview with IANS, the filmmaker said that the audience “will become a fan of” his upcoming venture.

He said, “The story of Street Dancer is close to my heart. The way Varun, Shraddha and I are bringing the story alive on the screen, the audience will become a fan of the film. It is an inspirational story and a family entertainer.”

Remo also said that the two actors have evolved as dancers and performers. “Dance and acting both are performing arts. The more you do it, the more you mature. That is what happened to Varun and Shraddha. I am impressed by Varun’s maturity as a dance performer. Of course, we have collaborated before, and we know how good he is as a dancer. But in our upcoming film, he has really taken it to the next level,” he said.

Street Dancer 3D is slated to open in theatres on January 24, 2020.

