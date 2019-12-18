Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira climbs a tree for a red-hot photoshoot, see pics

bollywood

Ira Khan, daughter of actor Aamir Khan, has been setting social media on fire, one picture at a time. Ira, who recently made her directorial debut with the play Medea, has shared a new picture from her quirky photoshoot on Instagram.

Ira shared a picture of herself, wearing a red corset silk gown and standing on a branch with a tree house besides her. She captioned it, “I always wanted a tree house!”

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari dropped her “Love” for Ira in the comments section. A fan reacted to her caption, “Well now you have one.” A curious fan asked her, “Why u just climbing the trees in every pic.”

She had earlier shared pictures from the same shoot in November. While she can be seen relaxing on the stairs amid lush green surroundings in one picture, she’s standing on a chair in the other one.

Ira had earlier shared a picture of her holding to a tree while bending backwards. She wore a purple backless gown with a thigh-high slit for the shoot and posted the picture with the caption, “Don’t tell my physio...” Other pictures show her posing against a backdrop of hills or sitting on a wooden bench. She captioned the string of photographs: “What a view... @photographybyroozbeh. #whataview #seasonsmumbai #shoot #photooftheday.”

Ira’s maiden theatre production titled Euripides’ Medea, an adaptation of Euripides’ Greek tragedy Medea, starred brother Junaid Khan and actor Hazel Keech among others.

Euripides’ Medea revolves around Medea, whose husband Jason leaves her for the Greek princess of Corinth. She takes revenge by murdering Jason’s new wife as well as her own children, after which she heads to Athens to start a new life.

