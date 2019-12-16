Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira stuns in new photoshoot, says ‘what a view’. See pics

bollywood

Even as everyone was hoping for Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan to take over the big screen, she went off the beaten path and revealed that she will make her directorial debut with a play. However, the pictures from her recent photoshoot are making fans request her to consider a career in acting.

Ira took to Instagram to share pictures of herself in a gorgeous violet backless gown with a thigh-high slit. “What a view... @photographybyroozbeh. #whataview #seasonsmumbai #shoot #photooftheday,” she captioned them. In one of the pictures, she is posing against a backdrop of verdant hills and cloudy sky.

Euripedes’ Medea, Ira’s first professional directorial venture, premiered in Mumbai earlier this month and is getting an overwhelming response. While announcing the play in a video shared on her Instagram account, she had said, “I’m super-excited! I have been working on it for months but I haven’t really been able to tell anybody about it. But now, I can scream it to everybody. Yay!”

Veteran actor Sarika is producing the play under her banner NautankiSa Productions, while Hazel Keech is playing the titular role. Ira’s brother Junaid Khan also has a pivotal role in it.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Aamir said that he was proud of Ira and Junaid for making it on their own, without any assistance from him. “They’re doing things entirely on their own, which is good because I think that’s how it should be. Ira had told me (about the play), but she had not asked me for any help, nor did she say, ‘Dad, please guide me’. Junaid is acting in theatre and he’s also on his own. So, both are doing what they feel like doing.”

The actor added that he was anxious as a parent and hoped that Ira and Junaid were successful. “When I go to see Junaid’s play, I’m like, ‘I hope he has done well’. And now that Ira is directing a play, I hope she does well. I’m nervous for her. It’s a natural parental response hoping that your child has done well. But I guess that there’s no escape from that nervousness,” he said.

