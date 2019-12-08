Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira makes her directorial debut, dad has the best advice: ‘Break a leg’

bollywood

Actor Aamir Khan, who has been busy shooting for his next film Laal Singh Chaddha, has the best advice for daughter Ira Khan, who made her directorial debut with the play Medea. The play debuted on Saturday in Mumbai.

Sharing a poster of the play, Aamir wrote: “Break a leg Ira. Proud of you. Love. a.” Looks like Aamir wants his daughter to plunge, headlong into a creative mess. Medea is an ancient Greek play, revolving around a woman’s calculated revenge against her unfaithful husband. The play stars Yuvraj Singh’s wife actor Hazel Keech in the lead.

Through the prep for the play, Ira had shared many pictures on social media. In one of them, she was seen giving a demo, lying on the floor, possibly to guide her actors.

Speaking about her choice of Euripedes’ play as her first one, she had told Hindustan Times in an interview: “The play Euripides’ Medea is not only a classic, but is also a script which is very appealing. It has a lot of layers and is complex. The thing I liked the most is that something so ancient is being directed by someone so young. Looking at it through the eyes of the new generation is nice, and Ira is looking at it in an interesting way, from whatever I have seen so far.”

Talking about her interest in direction, she had said, “I’ve always felt more comfortable and enthusiastic about working off-stage or behind the camera rather than [being] in front of it. I’ve never felt the inclination to act except if it were in an action film, so I get to learn all the cool stunts. Then again.. I can just learn how to do the stunts without a film to work on.”

Aamir, meanwhile, was spotted in faraway Jaisalmer shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha. His dishevelled tanned and tired look, with hair and a long beard, had his fans asking for more. He was appreciated for his dedication towards his craft and called ‘Mr Perfectionist’ on social media.

