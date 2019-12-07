Aamir Khan is unrecognisable in leaked new look from Laal Singh Chaddha, see pics

bollywood

Trust Aamir Khan to surprise and shock fans with every single film he does. Weeks after sharing the first look of his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha in the avatar of a genial Sikh, a new picture from a location shoot in Jaisalmer has emerged online that will shock you.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks in the lead role. At the most pivotal moment of the movie, Forrest Gump embarks on a run across the country and does it at least four times. This seems to be Aamir shooting for the iconic scene.

With his hair and beard left loose and with a tan to boot, Aamir looks brawny and travel-worn. He is wearing a cap and has an unkempt appearance. His dress too, in various shades of grey, looks as though he has been travelling great miles, without rest or a wash.

As soon the picture made its way to the internet, his fans were full of praise for the talented actor. While some reiterated his ‘Mr Perfectionist’ tag, others showered praises on him for his dedication. Some predicted that the film is going to be a Rs 400 crore affair in profits.

In mid November, Aamir had shared the first look of his character and introduced him to the world. Posting a picture of himself in a lilac Sikh turban, a pink check shirt and grey trousers, he had written: “Sat Sri Akaal ji, myself Laal...Laal Singh Chaddha.” The innocence on his face is pretty obvious.

The film will see Kareena Kapoor in a prominent role. The entire team had been stationed in Chandigarh for a 20-day long shoot last month. Some pictures of Aamir and Kareena from the film’s shoot made their way to the internet. Kareena too was seen in a rather plain Jane avatar, in a pink kurta, off white salwar and purple dupatta.

After the debacle of Thugs of Hindostan, Aamir had announced his new project on his birthday in March this year. The film has been adapted for Indian audience by actor Atul Kulkarni and is being directed by Advait Chandan, better known for his hit film, Secret Superstar.

