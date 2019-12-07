e-paper
Aamir Khan is unrecognisable in leaked new look from Laal Singh Chaddha, see pics

Leaked pictures from Aamir Khan’s shoot in Jaisalmer for Laal Singh Chaddha has shocked and dazed the actor’s fans in equal measure. Check out the pictures here.

bollywood Updated: Dec 07, 2019 16:43 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Aamir Khan shoots for Laal Singh Chaddha in Jaisalmer.(Instagram)
         

Trust Aamir Khan to surprise and shock fans with every single film he does. Weeks after sharing the first look of his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha in the avatar of a genial Sikh, a new picture from a location shoot in Jaisalmer has emerged online that will shock you.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks in the lead role. At the most pivotal moment of the movie, Forrest Gump embarks on a run across the country and does it at least four times. This seems to be Aamir shooting for the iconic scene.

 

With his hair and beard left loose and with a tan to boot, Aamir looks brawny and travel-worn. He is wearing a cap and has an unkempt appearance. His dress too, in various shades of grey, looks as though he has been travelling great miles, without rest or a wash.

 

 

 

 

As soon the picture made its way to the internet, his fans were full of praise for the talented actor. While some reiterated his ‘Mr Perfectionist’ tag, others showered praises on him for his dedication. Some predicted that the film is going to be a Rs 400 crore affair in profits.

 

In mid November, Aamir had shared the first look of his character and introduced him to the world. Posting a picture of himself in a lilac Sikh turban, a pink check shirt and grey trousers, he had written: “Sat Sri Akaal ji, myself Laal...Laal Singh Chaddha.” The innocence on his face is pretty obvious.

The film will see Kareena Kapoor in a prominent role. The entire team had been stationed in Chandigarh for a 20-day long shoot last month. Some pictures of Aamir and Kareena from the film’s shoot made their way to the internet. Kareena too was seen in a rather plain Jane avatar, in a pink kurta, off white salwar and purple dupatta.

After the debacle of Thugs of Hindostan, Aamir had announced his new project on his birthday in March this year. The film has been adapted for Indian audience by actor Atul Kulkarni and is being directed by Advait Chandan, better known for his hit film, Secret Superstar.

Justice must never take form of revenge, says CJI after Hyderabad encounter
Let it keep coming, says Nirmala Sitharaman, the target of Oppn barbs
'Don't blame Punjab for Delhi's pollution': Capt Amarinder Singh at HTLS
'No place for women here': Priyanka slams UP govt over Unnao rape case
US to start accepting applications for H-1B visa from April 1
India's predicted XI for 2nd T20I - Possible change in bowling department
'Don't tease Virat Kohli,' Amitabh Bachchan warns Windies bowlers
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Anil Kapoor match steps to 'Om Shanti Om' at #HTLS2019
