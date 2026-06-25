Apple hikes MacBook, iPad prices by 20–42% amid rising semiconductor chip costs

Apple has significantly increased the base prices of several MacBook and iPad models globally, including in India, with hikes ranging between 20% and 42% compared to their launch prices. The 14-inch MacBook Pro equipped with the M5 Pro chip now starts at ₹2,99,900, up from its original launch price of ₹2,49,900. (REUTERS)

According to the updated pricing on Apple's India website, the company has raised the price of its M5-powered MacBook Pro lineup by nearly 20%. The 14-inch MacBook Pro equipped with the M5 Pro chip now starts at ₹2,99,900, up from its original launch price of ₹2,49,900, according to news agency PTI.

The iPad Air has seen an even steeper increase. The entry-level 13-inch iPad Air now costs ₹1,19,900, marking a 41.22% jump from its launch price of ₹84,900.

Counterpoint Research Co-founder and VP for Research, Neil Shah said the price hikes, that affect products such as the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Pro Wi-Fi, come amid the rising semiconductor chip pricing from memory to processors.

"The rapid expansion of AI data centres has created an extraordinary surge in demand for memory and storage. We have never seen a component price increase this much, this quickly. We have shielded our customers from these increases so far, but we have now reached a point where we need to begin raising prices on a number of products, including today's increases for iPad and Mac. We know this is not welcome news, and we are working tirelessly to find solutions," Apple said in a statement.