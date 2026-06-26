Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 34 years in Bollywood in Mangalore; dances to Chammak Challo, relives DDLJ moments. Watch

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated 34 years in Bollywood with a homecoming of sorts in Mangalore, making the evening nothing short of unforgettable for his fans. The actor brought his trademark energy to the stage, dancing to hits such as Chammak Challo and Jhoome Jo Pathaan, before sending fans into a nostalgic spin with evergreen moments from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. On the film front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently working on his much-awaited action film, King. Shah Rukh brings DDLJ magic to Mangalore Shah Rukh was in Mangalore, Karnataka on Thursday for an event hosted by a real estate group, but the visit turned into a special milestone for the superstar. The evening coincided with the 34th anniversary of his Bollywood debut, Deewana, Raj Kanwar's 1992 romantic drama. Shah Rukh was born in New Delhi, but spent the first five years of his life in the port city, from 1965 to 1970, living with his grandfather, Ifthikar Ahmed. He greeted the audience with a “namaskara” in Kannada and went on to express his gratitude by saying, “Thank you, Mangalore! First of all, when I was coming here, I didn’t know what to expect. But the warmth, love, goodness, and excitement, right from the airport to the drive down here, amidst all you people, felt great.” Several videos of Shah Rukh addressing the audience and dancing to some of his biggest hits have surfaced on social media, quickly going viral and grabbing fans' attention.

Shah Rukh Khan turned the event into a celebration of his career, treating the audience to performances on some of his biggest hits. Several videos from the evening show the superstar setting the stage on fire with Jhoome Jo Pathaan and revisiting the magic of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. He got the loudest cheers when he danced on Chammak Challo following repeated requests from the crowd. As videos from the event flooded social media, fans couldn't contain their excitement over seeing Shah Rukh relive some of the most iconic moments of his career. One fan wrote, “And with his iconic pose, the celebration comes full circle. ❤️👑 Here's to 34 glorious years of Shah Rukh Khan, 34 years of dreams, love, and unforgettable memories”, with another sharing, “This is what timeless looks like.” Other comments read: “Proof that charisma has its own rhythm”, “Unmatched Aura” and “A king never forgets his roots”. “Some dialogues become iconic. Some become a way of life. That’s the impact of Shah Rukh Khan. Forever timeless,” one wrote. Another social media user gushed, “An aura that can't be copied. A legacy that can't be matched.”