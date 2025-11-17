Akon turns Mumbai into a 2000s party, Performs Chammak Challo and rolls through crowd in a bubble

Global music sensation Akon brought the house down in Mumbai on Sunday night as he delivered a power-packed performance that blended nostalgia, showmanship and heartfelt fan interactions. The Grammy-nominated singer, who enjoys a massive fan following in India, kept the crowd hooked from the moment he stepped on stage, transporting thousands straight back to the electrifying pop era of the 2000s. Akon

Akon started by asking his Mumbai audience, ‘if they are ready to party’ and ‘Mumbai I love you’. He surprised fans with a special Mumbai-only twist as he performed the hugely popular Chammak Challo; the version he had originally recorded for Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s film Ra One. The audience erupted the moment the first beats dropped, singing along word-for-word as he recreated the magic of the track that had once taken India by storm.

His setlist was packed with some of his biggest global hits, turning the concert arena into a massive dance floor. From the soulful Beautiful to the chart-topping Smack That and the timeless favourite I Wanna Love You, Belly Dancer, Dangerous, Ghetto, Blame on me, and more, Akon ensured that fans experienced the full spectrum of his signature sound. Each track amped up the energy, with the crowd grooving, cheering and reliving the golden years of his music.

But the highlight of the evening was Akon’s unexpected yet inventive way of interacting with the audience. Just a day after a viral incident in Bengaluru, where an overexcited fan accidentally pulled down his pants while he was crowd-surfing; Akon appeared to take light-hearted precautions. This time, he rolled across the Mumbai crowd inside a giant transparent bubble, thrilling fans while ensuring a controlled, playful interaction. The moment quickly became one of the most talked-about highlights of the night, with concertgoers cheering as he floated above them, waving and smiling.

Outside the bubble, Akon made sure his fans still got the personal moments they had come for. He spent time moving around the fan pit, clicking pictures, shaking hands, singing along with attendees and creating memories that fans are likely to cherish for a long time. His warmth and enthusiasm stood out as he engaged directly with the Mumbai audience, many of whom had waited years to see him live again.

With a mix of nostalgia, spectacle and genuine camaraderie, Akon’s Mumbai performance proved to be an unforgettable night, one that reinforced why the singer continues to enjoy enduring love from Indian fans across generations.