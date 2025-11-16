Akon’s Bengaluru concert triggers backlash after fans pull his pants on stage: 'This is sad'

Bengaluru’s stop on Akon’s India Tour was supposed to be a nostalgic, high-voltage night of chart-toppers, but a viral clip from the concert has now sparked controversy instead. The incident has triggered widespread outrage online, with many calling the behaviour “harassment” and an embarrassment for the city.(Instagram/zumairkhaja)

A video from the November 14 performance shows fans in the front row pulling at the singer’s pants mid-song, forcing him to repeatedly adjust them even as he continued performing.

The incident has triggered widespread outrage online, with many calling the behaviour “harassment” and an embarrassment for the city.

Watch the video here:

Akon, who performed earlier in Delhi on November 9 and is set to wrap up his India Tour in Mumbai on November 16, was interacting with the crowd during his hit track Sexy Bitch when the incident occurred.

The now-viral video, shows the singer stepping close to the barricade to engage with the VIP section. Instead of reaching out for a handshake, some fans can be seen tugging at his pants, leaving the international star visibly uncomfortable.

Despite the disruption, Akon continued singing without stopping the show, a gesture many fans applauded, even as they condemned the behaviour of those responsible.

'This is sad"

Social media users were quick to call out the crowd. One user wrote, “This is sad, they were harassing him live on stage. He is an international artist trying to perform for them and they are just harassing him.” Another added, “Akon will remember this for a while.”

Others highlighted how the incident overshadowed the concert itself. A viral post read, “70% of the Akon concert in Bangalore was him screaming ‘yeah’ and ‘hell yeah’ and his pants getting pulled by the crowd.”

Another comment summed up the frustration many felt, “Fans yanked his pants mid-performance, leaving him visibly uncomfortable. Basic public decorum clearly took the day off. Gen Z or not, this was embarrassing.”