Weak supervision, CCTV deficiencies: SIT sees pattern of lapses in Ram Mandir fund-keeping

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing alleged irregularities in donations to the Ram temple zeroed in on what officials describe as a pattern of administrative and security lapses that may have enabled the alleged embezzlement over a prolonged period, said officials familiar with the investigation. The Ram Temple was consecrated in January 2024. (AP)

The three-member SIT, comprising Lucknow divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, inspector general of police (Lucknow) Kiran S and special secretary (finance) Neel Ratan, submitted its interim report to the state on June 23 but its probe is continuing, said the officials. The SIT’s preliminary findings also pointed to multiple systemic deficiencies, including alleged violations of standard operating procedures, inadequate frisking of personnel involved in donation counting, weak supervision, deficiencies in CCTV monitoring and lapses in reconciliation of cash deposited in banks, said the officials.

However, investigators stressed that no evidence has so far emerged implicating any trust office bearer in wrongdoing. Officials said the probe has now entered a broader phase, with more than 100 people – including temple employees, security personnel, donation counting staff, bank officials and contractual workers – likely to be questioned.

Among the people investigators are looking into is a police wireless and telecom officer who has been posted in Ayodhya for nearly 17 years. According to officials familiar with the investigation, the inspector-rank officer, inducted as a Radio Maintenance Officer (RMO) through the 2006 recruitment, spent nearly 17 years of his roughly 20-year service in Ayodhya despite repeated transfer orders issued by the Police Wireless and Telecom Headquarters.

The official responsibility of the officer was limited to maintaining the temple’s CCTV surveillance network and wireless communication systems. However, the SIT’s preliminary findings suggest he also was involved in administrative and operational matters inside the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple complex. To be sure, this officer has not been arrested yet.

The Ram Temple was consecrated in January 2024.

Officials said CCTV recordings were preserved for only 45 days.

“The available surveillance footage covers only the last 45 days. If similar thefts occurred earlier, there is no CCTV record available to verify them,” an official associated with the investigation said. The SIT recommended CCTV records be retained for 180 days.

Investigators are reconstructing the alleged conspiracy through financial records, digital evidence, CCTV footage, statements, attendance registers, duty rosters and cash reconciliation records.

The arrested accused are key accused Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu, a close aide of Rai, Anukalp Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Karunesh Pandey, Manish Yadav, Lavkush Mishra, Ramashankar Mishra and Subhash Srivastava.

Police have already recovered ₹79.85 lakh from seven of the eight accused and are preparing to seek their custodial remand to trace the remaining money, identify additional conspirators and establish the complete money trail.

Police officials said investigators are questioning people associated with the temple’s donation collection, counting and banking process, including employees, security personnel, bank officials and contractual staff. Senior officers said custodial interrogation of the eight accused is essential to identify additional conspirators, establish the financial trail and determine whether others knowingly facilitated the alleged diversion of devotees’ offerings.

“The investigation is expanding rapidly. Every individual who had access to donation collection, counting, transportation or deposit is being examined...,” a senior police officer said.