Jordan vs Argentina LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: ARG 2-0 at HT; Lo Celso, Martinez on target

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Jordan vs Argentina LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina have taken complete command of the game.

Jordan vs Argentina LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: First half is over and Argentina lead 2-0 thanks to Lo Celso and L Martinez goals in the 19th and 31st minutes. Alvarez had an opportunity towards the end of the first half but his effort is stopped by the Jordanian goalkeeper. Meanwhile in an important game in this group, Austria and Algeria are tied1-1 after HT. Second goal for Argentina in the 31st minute. A penalty was given after a Jordanian player appeared to kick his opponent in the face right in front of goal. A referral was taken. L Martinez steps up and converts with finesse. Even Lionel Messi couldn't have done any better. Fantastic freekick from Lo Celso from outside the box. Over the wall into the left corner of goal. A nice curl-in. Deadlock breaks in Arlington in the 19th minute. Fantastic goal. The kick-off in Arlington has happened. Argentina have made nine changes to their team that played against Austria last time around. Only two players, goalkeeper Emi Martinez and striker Lautaro Martinez, have started from that game. Argentina XI: E Martinez, Tagliafico, Senesi, Otamendi, Simeone, Paz, Paredes, Palacios, Lo Celso, L Martinez, Alvarez. Although Lionel Messi will start Argentina's final group game on the bench against Jordan, it is expected to be a straightforward victory for the defending champions. Argentina's FIFA World Cup title defence is unfolding like a dream. Lionel Messi is leading the Golden Boot race and is also the highest goal-scorer in World Cup history with 18 goals. He surpassed Miroslav Klose's long-standing record of 16 goals. Meanwhile, Jordan has already been eliminated, and Argentina are set to face Cape Verde in the Round of 32, which drew with title contenders Spain in the group stage. Expected Lionel Scaloni to rest other key players too, as he will want his players to be fresh for the knockout stage. ...Read More

Second goal for Argentina in the 31st minute. A penalty was given after a Jordanian player appeared to kick his opponent in the face right in front of goal. A referral was taken. L Martinez steps up and converts with finesse. Even Lionel Messi couldn't have done any better. Fantastic freekick from Lo Celso from outside the box. Over the wall into the left corner of goal. A nice curl-in. Deadlock breaks in Arlington in the 19th minute. Fantastic goal. The kick-off in Arlington has happened. Argentina have made nine changes to their team that played against Austria last time around. Only two players, goalkeeper Emi Martinez and striker Lautaro Martinez, have started from that game. Argentina XI: E Martinez, Tagliafico, Senesi, Otamendi, Simeone, Paz, Paredes, Palacios, Lo Celso, L Martinez, Alvarez. Although Lionel Messi will start Argentina's final group game on the bench against Jordan, it is expected to be a straightforward victory for the defending champions. Argentina's FIFA World Cup title defence is unfolding like a dream. Lionel Messi is leading the Golden Boot race and is also the highest goal-scorer in World Cup history with 18 goals. He surpassed Miroslav Klose's long-standing record of 16 goals. Meanwhile, Jordan has already been eliminated, and Argentina are set to face Cape Verde in the Round of 32, which drew with title contenders Spain in the group stage. Expected Lionel Scaloni to rest other key players too, as he will want his players to be fresh for the knockout stage.