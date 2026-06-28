Jordan vs Argentina LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: ARG 2-0 at HT; Lo Celso, Martinez on target
Jordan vs Argentina LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Lo Celso and Lautaro Martinez have been brilliant for Argentina. Martinez is one of two players to start this game from the Austria one.
- 7 Mins ago1-1 at Austria-Algeria
- 11 Mins agoAustria ahead in the other game!
- 24 Mins agoPenalty for Argentina!
- 29 Mins agoHydration break shortly after the goal
- 42 Mins agoQuite uneventful so far!
- 50 Mins agoTeams sizing each other up
- 59 Mins agoNational anthems underway
- 1 Hr 17 Mins ago9 changes for Argentina!
- 1 Hr 18 Mins agoScaloni on Messi
- 1 Hr 21 Mins agoThe other group J game
- 1 Hr 23 Mins agoDead rubber by all means
- 5:27 PM IST, June 27Hello and welcome everyone!
Jordan vs Argentina LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: First half is over and Argentina lead 2-0 thanks to Lo Celso and L Martinez goals in the 19th and 31st minutes. Alvarez had an opportunity towards the end of the first half but his effort is stopped by the Jordanian goalkeeper. Meanwhile in an important game in this group, Austria and Algeria are tied1-1 after HT....Read More
Second goal for Argentina in the 31st minute. A penalty was given after a Jordanian player appeared to kick his opponent in the face right in front of goal. A referral was taken. L Martinez steps up and converts with finesse.
Even Lionel Messi couldn't have done any better. Fantastic freekick from Lo Celso from outside the box. Over the wall into the left corner of goal. A nice curl-in. Deadlock breaks in Arlington in the 19th minute. Fantastic goal.
The kick-off in Arlington has happened. Argentina have made nine changes to their team that played against Austria last time around. Only two players, goalkeeper Emi Martinez and striker Lautaro Martinez, have started from that game. Argentina XI: E Martinez, Tagliafico, Senesi, Otamendi, Simeone, Paz, Paredes, Palacios, Lo Celso, L Martinez, Alvarez.
Although Lionel Messi will start Argentina's final group game on the bench against Jordan, it is expected to be a straightforward victory for the defending champions. Argentina's FIFA World Cup title defence is unfolding like a dream. Lionel Messi is leading the Golden Boot race and is also the highest goal-scorer in World Cup history with 18 goals. He surpassed Miroslav Klose's long-standing record of 16 goals. Meanwhile, Jordan has already been eliminated, and Argentina are set to face Cape Verde in the Round of 32, which drew with title contenders Spain in the group stage. Expected Lionel Scaloni to rest other key players too, as he will want his players to be fresh for the knockout stage.
Jordan vs Argentina LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: 1-1 at Austria-Algeria
Jordan vs Argentina LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Rafik scores the equaliser for Algeria in the 45th minute. Meanwhile, Argentina continue to dominate Jordan in this dead rubber at Arlington.
Jordan vs Argentina LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Austria ahead in the other game!
Jordan vs Argentina LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Meanwhile, in the other game in this group, Austria have taken the lead against Algeria. The winner will advance to the round of 32, it may be noted. Algeria also hit the post in their response.
Jordan vs Argentina LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Penalty for Argentina!
Jordan vs Argentina LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: The Jordan player kicks an Argentine in the face. 2-0. L Martinez scores and puts Argentina 2-0 ahead. Cool finish. Argentina are not missing Lionel Messi at all. First Lo Celso and now Martinez, both have been brilliant with their opportunities.
Jordan vs Argentina LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hydration break shortly after the goal!
Jordan vs Argentina LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Lo Celso breaks the deadlock for Argentina via a freekick taken in 19th minute. Curled into the left corner. Argentina 1-0 Jordan. To be honest, Argentina have been dull so far and it required a brilliant, individual effort.
Jordan vs Argentina LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Quite uneventful so far!
Jordan vs Argentina LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Other than Giovani Lo Celso's effort past the Jordan goalkeeper but it was disallowed for offside. No real intent so far from both teams. The Argentine approach is understandable. They just want to finish this game with injuries. Their focus is now totally on their Round of 32 ga
Jordan vs Argentina LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Teams sizing each other up
Jordan vs Argentina LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: It's been a little quiet start. It will be interesting to see what kind of approach Argentina adopt for this game. Will they go all out to score goals or stay back and try to defend? Jordan have nothing to lose, they should try attacking.
Jordan vs Argentina LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: National anthems underway
Jordan vs Argentina LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Teams walk out of the tunnel for their respective national anthems. To many, all this may be boring but it reunites footballing nations. Jordan's national anthem plays first with their players singing it passionately. Short and sweet. Argentina now! The players look focused while singing it. We are minutes away from the kick-off.
Jordan vs Argentina LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: 9 changes for Argentina!
Argentina XI: E Martinez, Tagliafico, Senesi, Otamendi, Simeone, Paz, Paredes, Palacios, Lo Celso, L Martinez, Alvarez. Wow! Quite a few changes. Practically a new side taking on Jordan. Julian Alvarez gets his first star
Jordan vs Argentina LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Scaloni on Messi
"Leo Messi will most likely come on in the second half. We talked and agreed that it was better that way, but obviously it's also good for him to stay in competitive form."
Jordan vs Argentina LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: The other group J game
Jordan vs Argentina LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: It's between Algeria and Austria. The winner goes through to the round of 32. Both are placed on 3 points at present. We will track that game right through to the end too. Stay tuned.
Jordan vs Argentina LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Dead rubber by all means
Jordan vs Argentina LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina are already through and Jordan are already eliminated. But can they leave the tournament with their heads held high? They would want to but it's not going to be easy. There is a huge difference between both the teams. However, anything can happen as we have seen so many times this edition.
Jordan vs Argentina LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome everyone!
Jordan vs Argentina LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina's Round of 32 clash has been confirmed and it will be against Cape Verde. So Lionel Scaloni will be resting Messi and other key key players as he will want them fresh to face a side, which has held Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia to draws.