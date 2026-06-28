Why is Lionel Messi not playing today? Know reason ahead of Argentina vs Jordan clash

Head coach Lionel Scaloni has confirmed that La Pulga will begin the final group-stage match on the bench.

However, in what may be disappointing news for Argentina and Messi fans, the 39-year-old is not included in the starting XI against Jordan.

Lionel Messi’s side is guaranteed to finish top of the group regardless of the result at Dallas Stadium in Texas, allowing them to approach the game with little pressure ahead of the next stage.

From a tournament standpoint, the match is largely a formality, with the Blue and Whites already assured of their place in the knockout rounds, where they are set to meet Cape Verde.

The defending champions head into their final group-stage fixture of the World Cup in strong form, as they face Jordan on Saturday, June 27.

“Messi will go to the bench tomorrow,” Scaloni said in response to a question from veteran Argentine journalist Enrique Marcaya Marquez, regarding the captain’s role in the Jordan match.

Why is Messi not playing The decision does not appear to be related to any injury concern, as the coach made no mention of such an issue.

Instead, it seems more like a tactical choice, using a low-stakes match to rotate the squad and test depth by handing opportunities to youngsters such as Giuliano Simeone and Nico Paz.

Messistarted in both of the previous fixtures and even played the full match against Austria.

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Now against Jordan, he is likely to be introduced later in the second half, mainly to give him some game rhythm ahead of the Round of 32 while also ensuring he gets a balanced rest.

Can Messi’s scoring streak be alive? Still, one of the most intriguing storylines heading into Saturday’s clash is whether the Argentina captain can extend his remarkable scoring run, which began in the Round of 16 against Australia on December 4, 2022, in the previous tournament.

Messi is currently level with French legend Just Fontaine and Brazil’s Jairzinho, having scored in six consecutive World Cup matches. If he finds the net against Jordan, he will break yet another record in the tournament’s history.

Records broken so far He had already surpassed Miroslav Klose in the all-time FIFA World Cup scoring charts after scoring a brace against Austria, taking his tournament tally to 18 goals across six editions.

He also stands on the verge of another milestone, as he could surpass Argentina legend Diego Maradona in the all-time assists list.

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The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has further strengthened his legacy by setting the record for the most World Cup appearances, having featured in both matches of this edition so far.