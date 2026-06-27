Vozinha fires warning before Lionel Messi showdown as Cape Verde set up Argentina clash: 'We can compete with anyone'

Cape Verde scripted history by becoming the smallest nation ever to reach the FIFA World Cup knockout stages, finishing second in Group H. Now they face Lionel Messi's Argentina in the Round of 32, and it is a huge achievement for the Atlantic island country. They were held to a goalless draw by Saudi Arabia in their final group stage fixture. Cape Verde's Vozinha had a message for Lionel Messi's Argentina. (REUTERS)

Cape Verde didn't lose a single match in the group stage and began their campaign with a goalless draw against Spain, courtesy of some heroic saves from goalkeeper Vozinha. Then they drew 2- 2 with Uruguay in the second fixture.

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'It's a dream for any footballer to play against Argentina and Lionel Messi' Gearing up for the knockouts, Vozinha said, "None of us dreamed of this, but we know we have quality and, when we got to the World Cup, perhaps many thought we wouldn't win any games. We have a great team and quality players. It's gratifying to have qualified for the next phase and facing Argentina will be very good. It's a dream for any footballer to play against Argentina and Lionel Messi."

"We didn't come here to secure a draw. We always sought to win. We knew it wasn't going to be easy. Saudi Arabia also has a lot of quality and is used to these kinds of matches. We tried everything to score, but we couldn't. Everyone saw that we had more possession, more balls, and more opportunities. We deserve congratulations."

Hoping to inspire future generations from Cape Verde, he said, "We are from a small country, but we know how to compete. Perhaps most people think that Cape Verdean players aren't good enough, but we've shown that we have quality, we're here to compete, and we can compete in any major competition."

"We grew up with immense difficulties, and our parents and grandparents sacrificed and taught us to value things. We've shown the resilience of the Cape Verdean people, the passion we have for our country, and also that we're here to represent not only the players, but all Cape Verdeans scattered around the world. We have big hearts and we are fighters.

"When a child cries in front of us, there are no words to describe it. We are here to be an example for the little ones and not only them. Who knows if from now on we won't have role models that children can look up to and say that one day they want to be like Stopira, Ryan Mendes or another player from the Cape Verde national team."