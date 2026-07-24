Glasgow, When medals are draped around the necks of Commonwealth Games podium finishers here, some winners would notice something unusual beneath their fingertips. A medal you can read by touch: Glasgow CWG make history with first-ever braille design medals

For the first time in the Games' history, the medals feature braille and tactile elements, making them accessible to visually impaired athletes. The move ties in with Glasgow 2026's emphasis on inclusion, reflected in a record 47 gold medals across six Para sports the biggest Para programme at a Commonwealth Games.

Overall, 215 gold medals will be on offer across 10 sports and six Para sports.

While every host city puts its own stamp on the medals, Glasgow's design is a departure from the familiar circular shape. The medals are fashioned as a Reuleaux triangle, inspired by the city's coat of arms.

The patterns on the surface are drawn from the Finnieston Crane, one of Glasgow's best-known landmarks and a reminder of its shipbuilding past. The textured finish is inspired by tartan, a symbol closely associated with Scotland, while the three levels on the medal represent the three steps of the podium.

The medal was designed by award-winning Militsa Milenkova, a Bulgaria-born artist in residence at the Glasgow School of Art. Her design was chosen from entries submitted by artists from the school's Silversmithing and Jewellery programme.

"I wanted the medal to be a standout edition of the Commonwealth Games medals," Milenkova said.

"When I was thinking about the design, I wanted to try and fit Glasgow into one shape. I was naturally drawn to the symbol of the city - the coat of arms. That's where I took the distinctive shape from."

She said the Finnieston Crane and tartan were obvious additions because of their links to Glasgow and Scotland.

"I started to play around with my ideas, using the Finnieston Crane and the shapes from it and how that also reminds me of the tartan. I wanted to include that as well because it's a symbol of national identity for Scotland."

"There are three surface levels representing the podiums that athletes step on to - possibly the biggest moment of their lives.

"And I wanted to make inclusion tangible. I'm so proud that the design is tactile and accessible, with details expressed in Braille on the prize medal for the very first time."

Commonwealth Games medals have always reflected the host city in some way. Glasgow's version does that too, but it also marks a first by making the medal itself easier to experience for every athlete who wins one.

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