Aston Villa legend Gabriel Agbonlahor has backed Lionel Messi to feature at the 2030 FIFA World Cup. The Argentine will be 43 years old then, when the tournament will be co-hosted by Morocco, Portugal and Spain in 2030. The former England player also claimed that if Messi signs for Aston Villa, he will win the Premier League and Champions League. Argentina's Lionel Messi has been backed to feature at the 2030 World Cup. (AP)

Messi is currently leading the Golden Boot race at the 2026 World Cup with five goals. He also became the all-time leading goalscorer in the tournament with 18 goals.

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'If Aston Villa sign Messi…' Speaking on the talkSport show, Agbonlahor was asked which superstar he would want in Aston Villa from Messi, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. "Messi. I think Villa would win the Premier League."

"If Aston Villa sign Messi, Aston Villa win the Premier League and Champions League."

Messi scored a hat-trick in Argentina's opening 3-0 win against Algeria, equalling Miroslav Klase's record as the tournament's joint all-time goalscorer. Then he got a brace against Austria, which saw him overtake Klose and become the all-time top goalscorer in World Cup history with 18 goals.

"I went to the Argentina-Mexico game in a Qatar World Cup game, I had nosebleed seats, but Argentinian fans everywhere. And it felt like you're in [the] company of a God, you felt the fans, it feels like you're in a 90-minute concert. A 90-minute Messi concert and it's one of the best concerts you'll ever go to," Agbonlahor said.

"The fans, the whole game, I was watching it yesterday, all I can hear is, 'Messi, Messi,' the whole game, after the game, like Olivia says. He's different... do not be surprised, I've said it the other day, Messi will play another World Cup," he added.

When Messi was asked about his future recently, he said, "Yes, yes... I will continue for some time, as long as I can contribute, feel good physically, and help my teammates... I will keep playing."

The Inter Miami star was also asked about the possibility of featuring in the 2030 World Cup. "I don't know. The truth is, I'm not thinking about that right now. It seems a bit far off... but, as I said, I'm living one day at a time and focused on the present," he said.