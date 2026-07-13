Chef Vikas Khanna puts Indore's iconic bhutte ka kees on global map with special menu at New York restaurant Bungalow
Chef Vikas Khanna's latest menu at New York's Bungalow celebrates Indore's street food with classics like Bhutte Ka Kees and flavours inspired by Sarafa market.
Known for championing India’s diverse culinary traditions, Michelin-starred chef Vikas Khanna is celebrating the flavours of Madhya Pradesh with a special Indore-inspired menu at his acclaimed New York City restaurant, Bungalow.
The restaurant showcases regional Indian cuisines from across the country, and the latest edition of its “Celebrating India” series shines the spotlight on Indore’s legendary food culture, featuring iconic dishes like Bhutte Ka Kees and drawing inspiration from the city’s famous Sarafa food market. (Also read: Chef Kunal Kapur shares how to make cafe-style creamy caramel cold coffee with homemade syrup: See step-by-step recipe )
Chef Vikas Khanna honours Indore's culinary heritage in NYC
Sharing the update on Instagram, Vikas Khanna wrote, “Since we began Celebrating India, we’ve journeyed across the country, one state at a time, honoring the stories, traditions, and flavors that make every region extraordinary.”
Announcing the latest chapter in the culinary series, he added, “This week, we celebrate the legendary food streets of INDORE, where every bite tells a story.”
The chef revealed that the specially curated menu pays tribute to the city’s vibrant street food culture. “Inspired by the iconic flavors of Sarafa, today’s menu brings together chilled yogurt, soft lentil dahi bhallas, spiced tamarind, crispy sev & pickled radish,” he shared.
No homage to Indore would be complete without one of its most loved delicacies. Explaining its significance, Khanna wrote, “And to complete the experience, we’re adding Bhutte Ka Kees. Literally meaning ‘grated corn,’ this beloved Indori specialty is slow-cooked with milk and spices into one of the city’s most comforting and iconic dishes.”
He concluded the post with a heartfelt tribute to the city, writing, “One city. Countless memories. Endless flavor.”
Chef Vikas Khanna’s Bhutte Ka Kees recipe
Ingredients
- 3-4 fresh corn cobs, grated
- 1 tbsp ghee
- 2 green chillies, finely chopped
- 1 cup milk
- Salt, to taste
- Red chilli powder
- Roasted cumin powder
- Black pepper
- Fresh coriander
- Thick yogurt
- Mint chutney
- Tamarind chutney
- Nylon sev
- Pomegranate arils
Method
1. Heat ghee in a pan and sauté the chopped green chillies.
2. Add the grated corn and cook for 2-3 minutes. Pour in the milk and cook until the mixture thickens.
3. Season with salt, red chilli powder, roasted cumin powder and black pepper. Mix in chopped coriander.
4. Whisk yogurt with a little salt and spices until smooth.
5. Spread the yogurt on a serving plate and place the warm Bhutte Ka Kees in the centre.
6. Top with mint chutney, tamarind chutney, nylon sev, pomegranate arils and fresh coriander. Serve immediately.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More