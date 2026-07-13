Chef Vikas Khanna puts Indore's iconic bhutte ka kees on global map with special menu at New York restaurant Bungalow

Known for championing India’s diverse culinary traditions, Michelin-starred chef Vikas Khanna is celebrating the flavours of Madhya Pradesh with a special Indore-inspired menu at his acclaimed New York City restaurant, Bungalow. Chef Vikas Khanna pays tribute to Indore's Sarafa food market at his New York restaurant. (Instagram)

The restaurant showcases regional Indian cuisines from across the country, and the latest edition of its “Celebrating India” series shines the spotlight on Indore’s legendary food culture, featuring iconic dishes like Bhutte Ka Kees and drawing inspiration from the city’s famous Sarafa food market. (Also read: Chef Kunal Kapur shares how to make cafe-style creamy caramel cold coffee with homemade syrup: See step-by-step recipe )

Chef Vikas Khanna honours Indore's culinary heritage in NYC Sharing the update on Instagram, Vikas Khanna wrote, “Since we began Celebrating India, we’ve journeyed across the country, one state at a time, honoring the stories, traditions, and flavors that make every region extraordinary.”

Announcing the latest chapter in the culinary series, he added, “This week, we celebrate the legendary food streets of INDORE, where every bite tells a story.”

The chef revealed that the specially curated menu pays tribute to the city’s vibrant street food culture. “Inspired by the iconic flavors of Sarafa, today’s menu brings together chilled yogurt, soft lentil dahi bhallas, spiced tamarind, crispy sev & pickled radish,” he shared.