FIFA World Cup: Neymar returns to full fitness, available for Brazil's Scotland test

Neymar is set to return and is available for Brazil's third and final FIFA World Cup group stage fixture against Scotland. But Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti didn't reveal if the Santos attacker will be in action at the Miami Stadium. Neymar is set to feature against Scotland after recovering from an injury. (AFP)

After almost three years away from the national team, Neymar was recalled by Ancelotti for the World Cup, but hasn't made an appearance yet due to a calf injury.

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‘Neymar is available’ Speaking to reporters, Ancelotti said, "Neymar is available. He worked this week and can be available for the match. We are very happy that he is back because, obviously, with his quality, he can help the team."

"I've really got to know him well. He has worked very seriously, trying to recover as quickly as possible.

"I'm very happy with him. Even if he doesn't play, he brings experience, he brings knowledge of the game, he helps the younger players. He is doing very well."

When asked about how many minutes Neymar could play, Ancelotti joked, "He can play 90 minutes - walking. No, he's fine, he worked very well, he trained very well."

All eyes will be on the Brazilian XI, as many fans hope to see Neymar in action. At an event last week, Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula de Silva made a joke at the former Barcelona player's expense, calling him a work-from-home player.

Meanwhile, midfielder Lucas Paqueta has maintained that Neymar is still an important member. "He is a very important player for the national team," he said.

"He has an extraordinary history with this shirt and he can still help us a lot. We hope he'll be available as soon as possible to contribute to the team."

Meanwhile, Manchester United midfielder Casemiro, who was among the people calling for Neymar's selection, said, "Having him with the group is very important for all of us."

"He is my idol and has always given me a lot of support. I hope he comes back for the next game (against Scotland) and helps us throughout the World Cup."