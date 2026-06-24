FIFA World Cup: Ante Budimir scores as Croatia stay alive, Panama knocked out

Ante Budimir guided Croatia to a 1-0 win over a stubborn Panama side in their World Cup Group L clash on Tuesday, giving the Balkan side their first three points and eliminating the Central Americans on a night where the stakes were high for both sides. Croatia's Ante Budimir celebrates after scoring against Panama. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters)

Croatia and Panama came into the match looking for their first points, knowing a loss would send them home after England and Ghana drew 0-0 earlier in the other game in the section.

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Croatia could not find an answer to Panama's well-organised back five in the first half and goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic waved his arms in the air minutes before halftime, urging the wall of fans behind his goal to drive the team forward.

Croatia found their swagger in the second half, though, when substitute Ante Budimir guided home a teasing cross from Josip Stanisic in the 53rd minute after a clever backheel from Marco Pasalic set him on his way down the right wing.

The victory was a sweet finale on a special night for 40-year-old Croatia midfield maestro Luka Modric, who made his 200th international appearance and was thrown in the air by his teammates to mark the achievement at the end of the match.

"Today, in his 40 years of age, he played excellent," Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic told reporters. "He was leading the national team to the actual victory ... He will go into history as the best (Croatia) player of all time."

Toronto Stadium was painted red, white and blue -- the colours of both countries' flags -- on a windy evening by Lake Ontario. Croatia's faithful serenaded the crowd with a moving rendition of Hrvatski Band Aid's "Moja domovina" rally song before kickoff, setting the tone for a lively match.

Both teams went toe-to-toe in a physical midfield battle but it was Panama who gave Croatia plenty of scares in the opening period with their pace down the wings as Jose Luis Rodriguez and Amir Murillo sent crosses into the box, though no one connected.

"We need to improve our game and be a lot better, especially in defence," said Dalic, who substituted Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol at halftime.

"We were not at the quality level that we wanted against England (in their 4-2 opening defeat) and today we have given (Panama) a lot of opportunities," he added.

Heartbreak for Panama Much like in their opening 1-0 defeat by Ghana, Panama were compact in defence and threatened in attack.

They had eight attempts at goal compared with Croatia's six, though only one on target as they failed to make them count.

"I think we had a good game but we got very little," Panama coach Thomas Christiansen told reporters.

Panama nearly equalised in the 68th minute when Carlos Harvey knocked a header goalwards, but Livakovic got his fingertips on the ball to push it over the crossbar.

"We were not lucky on a single play and they scored, but this is football," Christiansen added, pointing out that mistakes are costly, especially at the World Cup.

While Panama have been eliminated, the manager said he was proud of how his team had put up convincing displays against 2018 runners-up Croatia and African powerhouse Ghana.

Panama will continue the search for their first win at a World Cup when they take on group leaders England on Saturday. Croatia face second-placed Ghana, who are level on four points with England, in their final group match.