Cold, warm, or room-temperature water? Physician Dr Joseph Mercola explains which is best for your body

The 70% part of our body comprises water, and it’s an integral part of our everyday needs to keep our organs functioning properly. While water plays an important role, its temperature equally matters. Dr Joseph Mercola, Osteopathic physician and best-selling author, took to Instagram on July 13, 2026, to share the right temperature of water that works for your body. Which temperature of water works best at what time. (Unsplash) ​Also read | Gurgaon ophthalmologist says watery eyes don’t always mean healthy eyes; dry eye disease could be the hidden cause Dr Joseph said, “Many Americans today live in a state of chronic dehydration, a quiet deficit that can affect focus, energy, and long-term well-being, especially this season.” He highlighted that most hydration advice focuses on how much water to drink, but the temperature matters too. It influences how your body processes and responds to it once it's inside you.

Cold water According to Dr Joseph, cold water cools you down fast after a workout and may slightly increase calorie burn. However, it may trigger headaches in some people and takes a little longer to absorb. The best time to consume cold water is during or immediately after the workout, or on hot days when you need to cool your body. It is advisable to sip water slowly rather than gulping it down. Room temperature water Dr Joseph highlighted that water at room temperature is easiest on your gut, and when you are feeling under the weather, it rehydrates you faster than cold water. However, it doesn’t cool you down as quickly during intense heat. Room temperature water can be consumed at any point in time, as they are easy on the gut and helps you rehydrate your body.

The best time to consume cold water is during or immediately after the workout, or on hot days when you need to cool your body. (Unsplash)