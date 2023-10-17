Weird Science | Why claims of room-temperature superconductivity are often controversial

Over the last few years, the scientific community has keenly followed a number of claims about superconductivity having been achieved at room temperature. That is a Holy Grail of science, because superconductivity, a property that enables some materials to conduct electricity at zero resistance but is known to occur only at extremely low temperatures, would revolutionise the power transmission industry if it happened at ambient temperature. PREMIUM A magnet floats above a superconductor cooled with liquid nitrogen.(University of Rochester)

All such claims, however, have since come under a cloud. One, made by South Korean scientists, subsequently failed tests conducted by other researchers seeking to replicate the claimed results. Two, claims made by another team have both been controversial, with the latest reportedly disowned by team members.

Ranga P Dias of the University of Rochester led a team of 11 scientists who published their results in Nature in March this year; now, eight of these authors have asked the journal to retract the paper, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Before that, in 2020, Dias and colleagues had published another paper in Nature describing a different material that could supposedly superconduct at room temperature. Nature retracted that paper in 2022 after other scientists raised red flags.

What these claims and controversies underline is the allure of room-temperature conductivity and the difficulty in actually achieving it.

The Holy Grail

Electricity flowing through any material encounters resistance, a property that opposes the flow. This results in part of the electrical energy being lost in the form of heat. Superconductivity, discovered in 1911, raised an intriguing prospect: At extremely cold temperatures, some materials could conduct electricity without facing resistance. This brought the promise of transmitting electricity without losses (in theory) or at least cutting down these losses drastically.

The hitch, however, has been the low temperatures involved, and the impracticability of replicating those in actual transmission infrastructure.

For example, mercury and tin have zero electrical resistance at about –269°C, and lead at –266°C.

“Room-temperature superconductivity has been a dream of the scientific community since the discovery of the phenomenon in 1911. If this happens at room temperature and ambient conditions, it will revolutionise the whole electronics industry and the power sector, with the lossless transmission of electricity from one terminal to another,” said Dr VPS Awana, chief scientist at the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research’s National Physical Laboratory (CSIR-NPL).

“It is this urgency that keeps condensed matter experimental physicists and material scientists on their toes to discover an ambient-condition, room-temperature superconductor,” Awana added.

A number of researchers, however, sometimes jump the gun and report results that are not reproduced by independent researchers, Awana said. His group at CSIR-NPL was among the first teams who tested the Korean researchers’ recent claims about their material, called LK-99, which was supposedly superconductive at room temperature and ambient pressure. They found that it does not show any signature of superconductivity at room temperature.

The claims about LK-99 were published on a preprint. The two controversial claims by Ranga Dias and colleagues, on the other hand, both passed peer review and were published in Nature before running into separate controversies.