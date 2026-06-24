Is ice-cold water after sun risky? Noida doctor busts heat myths, shares heatwave survival guide

HT Health Talk: With north India's plains sweltering under a relentless June heatwave and temperatures consistently breaching 40°C, the line between summer discomfort and a medical emergency has thinned. The gap between morning and evening cooling is shrinking, leaving people vulnerable to severe heat illnesses. Also read | HT Health Talk: You asked, our experts answered how to manage migraine in summer HT Health Talk: Don't just drink plain water — learn how to hydrate smartly and spot the early signs of heat illness before it's too late. (Freepik)

Many people use 'heat exhaustion' and 'heatstroke' interchangeably, but medically, they are entirely different beasts. Understanding the threshold where one crosses into the other can save a life. Moreover, if you suspect someone near you has suffered heatstroke, your immediate actions before emergency medical services arrive are vital.

In this week's HT Health Talk, we bring you exclusive insights from Dr Santosh Pandey, consultant, emergency medicine and trauma Care at Medanta, Noida. Ahead, Dr Pandey answers pressing questions from Hindustan Times readers, busting common summer myths and providing a medical roadmap to surviving extreme heat stress. Also read | 24-year-old Bengal student dies of heatstroke, marking first heat-related death at Delhi's RML

1. We often hear 'heat exhaustion' and 'heatstroke' used interchangeably, but medically, they are quite different. What are the key differentiating signs that tell a family member or bystander that someone has progressed from exhaustion to a life-threatening sunstroke? Heat exhaustion and heatstroke exist on the same spectrum, but heatstroke is a medical emergency. A person with heat exhaustion may experience heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, muscle cramps, and a rapid pulse while remaining alert and responsive. Heatstroke occurs when the body's core temperature rises dangerously, typically above 40°C, and the brain begins to malfunction. Warning signs include confusion, disorientation, slurred speech, seizures, loss of consciousness, or unusual behavior. If a person becomes mentally altered or unresponsive after heat exposure, it should be treated as heatstroke and emergency medical help should be sought immediately.

2. It is a common belief that a heatstroke victim will always be sweating heavily. Is it true that a lack of sweat (dry, hot skin) is actually a sign of advanced heatstroke, and why does the body stop sweating? A common misconception is that all heatstroke patients stop sweating. In reality, some individuals, particularly those with exertional heatstroke, may continue to sweat. However, hot, dry skin can be a sign of advanced heatstroke. Normally, sweating helps cool the body through evaporation. During severe heat stress, the body's cooling mechanisms can become overwhelmed, leading to dehydration and failure of sweat production in some cases. As a result, body temperature rises rapidly, increasing the risk of organ damage. The absence of sweating should never be used alone to diagnose heatstroke; changes in mental status remain the most critical warning sign.

3. If someone is suspected of having a sunstroke, what are the immediate 'dos' and 'don'ts' while waiting for an ambulance? Should we submerge them in ice, or can that cause a shock to their system? If heatstroke is suspected, call emergency medical services immediately and move the person to a cool, shaded, or air-conditioned area. Remove excess clothing and begin active cooling using cool water, wet towels, fans, or ice packs placed on the neck, armpits, and groin. If the person is conscious and able to swallow, small sips of cool fluids may be offered. Do not force fluids if they are confused or unconscious. Full-body cold-water immersion is highly effective for severe heatstroke when done appropriately, but unsupervised ice immersion may not be practical in all settings. The priority is rapid cooling while awaiting professional medical care.

4. Many fitness enthusiasts track the temperature, but how does high humidity alter how our body cools itself down during an outdoor run or workout? At what temperature/humidity combination should someone strictly move their workout indoors? Humidity significantly affects the body's ability to cool itself. Sweat cools the body only when it evaporates from the skin. In high humidity, sweat does not evaporate efficiently, causing heat to build up even when temperatures are not extremely high. This increases the risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke during outdoor workouts. Individuals should pay attention to the heat index, which combines temperature and humidity. When temperatures exceed approximately 32–35°C with high humidity, strenuous outdoor exercise should be reduced or shifted indoors. The exact threshold may vary depending on age, fitness level, acclimatisation, and underlying health conditions.