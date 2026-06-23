Prayagraj hottest in India; heatwave to persist in eastern UP

Following a prolonged lull, the southwest monsoon on Monday advanced further into the central Arabian Sea, parts of Maharashtra and Telangana, the remaining areas of Karnataka, parts of Chhattisgarh, and parts of Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar, a weatherman said. Out of top seven hottest cities in India, five UP cities figured in the list, said a weatherman in Lucknow. (For Representation)

It is likely to advance further into the remaining central Arabian Sea, additional parts of Maharashtra, the rest of Telangana and Odisha, and parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Bihar over the next 48 hours. However, it will take sometime before it advances to Uttar Pradesh.

With 43.3 degrees Celsius, Prayagraj emerged as the hottest city in the country on Monday. Out of top seven hottest cities in India, five UP cities figured in the list, said Atul Kumar Singh, a senior scientist at Lucknow met office.

After Prayagraj, Wardha in Maharashtra (43) and Datia in Madhya Pradesh (42.2) stood at second and third place respectively. The next four cities in the list are: Bahraich and Kanpur (41.8), Fursatganj (41.5) and Banda (41.4) degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, districts in eastern Uttar Pradesh—specifically Prayagraj, Lakhimpur Kheri, Barabanki, and Bahraich—remained in the grip of a heatwave. In the absence of significant weather activity, heatwave conditions are likely to persist in some areas of eastern Uttar Pradesh over the next 3 to 4 days accompanied by a slight rise in temperatures.

The maximum and minimum temperature in Lucknow was 41 and 30 degrees Celsius respectively. Forecast for Lucknow is clear sky. The maximum and minimum temperature will be around 42 and 30 degrees Celsius respectively. Heat waves are very likely at isolated places over the area.

Rain/thundershowers is very likely at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh. Heat waves are very likely at a few places over the east UP.