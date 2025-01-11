Ice bath for stress? Study says 10-minute cold-water immersion could be the key to sharper mind, better sleep

Cold-water immersion (CWI) has long been a darling of athletes and wellness enthusiasts, celebrated for its recovery benefits and potential to refresh both body and mind but can it also sharpen cognitive performance, improve sleep and ease mental worries? A recent study published in Physiology & Behavior dives into these chilly waters, uncovering intriguing effects of regular cold dips on health and well-being. Can cold-water immersion boost brainpower and banish sleepless nights?(File Photo)

Beyond recovery: A broader look at cold-water immersion

While most people associate cold-water immersion with post-exercise recovery, its broader effects on mental and emotional health have remained murky. Past studies often highlighted the drawbacks of extreme cold exposure, such as impaired attention and memory but these involved harsh conditions—frigid water and prolonged submersion. Recognising a gap, researchers at the University of Central Lancashire explored a more realistic protocol: 10 minutes in 10°C water, three times weekly, over a month.

The chilling details

Thirteen healthy volunteers, aged around 21, braved the icy challenge. Participants immersed themselves up to their waist or chest in cold water while their cognitive performance, sleep quality and overall well-being were assessed before, during and after the four-week program.

The results? A mixed bag of benefits:

Sharper Minds: Participants showed significant improvements in cognitive tasks involving processing speed and mental flexibility.

Participants showed significant improvements in cognitive tasks involving processing speed and mental flexibility. Sounder Sleep: Reports of sleep disturbances dropped, with participants feeling more rested by week three.

Reports of sleep disturbances dropped, with participants feeling more rested by week three. Less Worry: A noticeable reduction in worry was observed after just one dip, sustained throughout the study.

However, not everything improved. Measures of overall happiness and mood remained largely unchanged, suggesting that while cold dips might calm anxieties and improve sleep, they do not necessarily elevate general well-being.

Why does it work?

The link between cold-water immersion and cognitive benefits could be tied to the body’s physiological response to cold, which includes increased blood flow and endorphin release. Additionally, cold exposure may “reset” the nervous system, promoting relaxation and reducing stress.

“Cold-water immersion helps with sleep, particularly during periods of pronounced sleep disturbances,” noted lead researcher Robert Allan. The reduction in worry further highlights its potential as a tool for mental calm.

The mood factor: A missing element?

Interestingly, the study lacked the mood boosts often reported by open-water swimmers. Could it be the absence of natural “blue spaces” like lakes and seas or the camaraderie of group swims? Social and environmental factors might play a larger role in mood enhancement than the cold water itself—a subject ripe for further exploration.

Caution

While the findings are promising, cold-water immersion isn’t for everyone. Conditions like cardiovascular disease or cold hypersensitivity pose risks, and the “cold-shock response”—a sudden gasp reflex when hitting icy water—can be dangerous. Experts emphasise starting slow, using safe, controlled settings and consulting a doctor if you have health concerns.

As interest in cold-water immersion surges, its potential benefits for cognitive health, sleep and stress reduction make it an intriguing wellness practice. Whether you are looking to ace a big project, sleep more soundly or simply shed some worries, a controlled dip in chilly waters might be worth exploring.

So, will you take the plunge? Your mind (and maybe even your dreams) might just thank you.

