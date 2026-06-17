Bengaluru psychiatrist explains how to choose the right meditation, shares safe yoga tips for busy professionals

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This week, we address questions regarding the intersection of mental health and physical well-being – how to navigate meditation, yoga, and mindfulness effectively without causing frustration or physical injury. To provide clear, practical, and scientifically sound strategies, HT Lifestyle tapped with Dr Sharadhi C, consultant, psychiatry, Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru, to demystify these ancient practices for the modern lifestyle.

1. What is the true objective of meditation if 'clearing the mind' of all thoughts is unrealistic? The true objective of meditation is not to completely stop or clear all thoughts, because the human mind naturally produces thoughts throughout the day. Instead, meditation helps people become more aware of their thoughts, emotions, and bodily sensations without reacting to them immediately. The goal is to develop attention, emotional balance, and self-awareness. With regular practice, individuals learn to observe thoughts without getting caught up in worry, stress, or negative thinking patterns. This can improve concentration, reduce anxiety, enhance emotional regulation, and promote overall mental well-being. Meditation is about changing one’s relationship with thoughts, not eliminating them.

2. How can someone choose the right type of meditation when managing acute anxiety versus general everyday stress? The choice of meditation depends on the intensity of stress and the individual’s emotional state. For acute anxiety, techniques that focus on the present moment, such as guided breathing, grounding exercises, or body scan meditation, are often more helpful because they calm the nervous system and reduce overwhelming thoughts. During severe anxiety, silent meditation may sometimes feel difficult. For general everyday stress, mindfulness meditation, loving-kindness meditation, or simple breath awareness can be effective in improving emotional balance and resilience over time. The best meditation is one that feels comfortable, can be practiced consistently, and helps the individual feel more focused, calm, and in control.

3. What are the most effective 60-second mindfulness exercises for busy professionals to use during high-stress workdays? Short mindfulness exercises can be very effective for reducing stress during a busy workday. One simple technique is focused breathing, where a person slowly inhales for four counts and exhales for six counts for one minute. Another is the 5-4-3-2-1 grounding exercise, which involves noticing things you can see, hear, and feel around you to bring attention back to the present moment. A quick body scan, where tension in the shoulders, jaw, and neck is identified and relaxed, can also help. Even taking 60 seconds to pause, observe thoughts without judgment, and refocus on the current task can improve concentration and emotional balance.

4. Why does focusing on the breath cause some people to feel more anxious, and what alternative focal points can be used instead? Focusing on the breath can sometimes increase anxiety in certain individuals, especially those who are highly sensitive to physical sensations or who experience panic attacks. Paying close attention to breathing may make them more aware of changes in their heartbeat, chest tightness, or breathing pattern, which can trigger anxious thoughts and discomfort. In such cases, alternative focal points may be more helpful. People can focus on sounds in the environment, the feeling of their feet touching the ground, an object they can see, calming music, or guided meditation instructions. These methods help anchor attention in the present moment without increasing awareness of bodily sensations that may feel distressing. Also read | Can't stop overthinking? These 6 yoga breathing techniques can help calm your mind in just minutes