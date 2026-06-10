Can’t relax at night? Psychotherapist shares why anxiety may feel worse after dark

As nighttime approaches, you may begin to feel an unsettling sense of heaviness and restlessness. Despite wanting to unwind, you may find yourself unable to relax. Add to this a rush of racing thoughts, from ‘what ifs’ and replaying conversations to revisiting old memories and imagining worst-case scenarios. It can feel as if nighttime somehow summons anxiety as you appear to become more sensitive, and the smallest things make you overthink.



ALSO READ: Feeling like you're living the same day on repeat? Psychotherapist reveals 6 signs you may be stuck in burnout cycle There are valid reasons why your anxiety spikes in the evening! (Picture credit: Freepik)

Again, this is part of a broader pattern and is not personal or limited to one isolated situation. In fact, nighttime actually makes you more vulnerable, emotionally.

Why does this happen? To understand the reason behind nighttime anxiety, we asked psychotherapist Dr Chandni Tugnait, Founder and Director, Gateway of Healing, who explained why the mind can feel like it is on overdrive at night.

“For a growing number of people, nighttime is less a period of rest and more an unplanned tally of the day that was too loud to process. This is not a personal failing or a sleep disorder, but it is what happens when the nervous system has been overloaded for hours on end and is finally handed a moment of quiet; it does not quite know what to do with it,” she also noted that it actually happens with many people.