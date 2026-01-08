Is cortisol the enemy? Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience explains the essential role of the stress hormone

Scroll through wellness content today and you’ll likely see one recurring message: lower your cortisol to lower your stress. From supplements to lifestyle “hacks”, the stress hormone has become public enemy number one. But what exactly is cortisol - and does it really deserve its bad reputation? Experts say the answer isn’t as simple as cutting it down. In fact, cortisol plays a crucial role in keeping the body functioning normally, and understanding when and how it works may matter far more than trying to eliminate it altogether. Read more to find out about the essential role of cortisol. (Pexel)

Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with 25 years of experience, breaks down whether cortisol is truly the enemy - and why the hormone has been unfairly vilified because of its association with stress. In an Instagram video shared on January 7, the heart surgeon takes a closer look at cortisol’s bad reputation, explaining why the stress hormone isn’t necessarily the villain it’s often made out to be.

Is cortisol bad for you?

According to Dr London, cortisol is often painted as the villain when discussed without the context of a healthy physiological balance. While it is closely linked to stress, he emphasises that cortisol is ultimately essential for normal bodily function.

He explains, “Cortisol has been vilified and is an example of looking at the ecosystem of your health in a vacuum without any context. Yes, cortisol is associated with stress, but it's not the enemy. In fact, it's essential.”

Why do you need cortisol?

Dr London emphasises that cortisol is essential for regulating a healthy sleep-wake cycle, influencing your energy levels and alertness when you wake up. Healthy cortisol rhythms involve levels rising in the morning to promote alertness and gradually falling in the evening to support restful sleep.

The heart surgeon states, “You need cortisol to help maintain a healthy wake sleep cycle. You want cortisol to rise in the morning to give you the burst of energy to get out of bed, then fall in the evening so you sleep.”

When do problems arise?

Dr London points out that normal cortisol fluctuations are not the problem - it becomes concerning when levels are chronically elevated or fluctuate at the wrong time. He emphasises that stress is an inevitable part of life and encourages finding healthy ways to manage it and maintain balance.

The cardiologist notes, “The problem isn't normal cortisol fluctuations. It's chronically elevated levels or spikes at the wrong time that cause problems. Stress is a part of life. The goal is to find healthy ways to manage it. Our bodies strive to be in balance and cortisol is a key ingredient.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.