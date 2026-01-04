Cardiologist reveals why extreme fitness doesn’t always mean good health; stress may be the real culprit

There are many markers when it comes to gauging health and fitness, and VO2 max has gained recent popularity among them. According to Healthline, it measures the aerobic fitness levels of individuals by calculating the maximum amount of oxygen that the body can absorb and use during exercise. People who have high stress levels should not do HIIT more than once a week, insists Dr Malhotra.(Pexel)

However, fitness levels should not be the only factor to consider while thinking of the overall health of a person. The subject was brought up by LiveMore Podcast host Rob Shakhani during his conversation with London-based cardiologist and public health advocate Dr Aseem Malhotra on his show, the full episode of which is yet to be released as of writing.

Intense workouts do not guarantee good health

At one point in the conversation, Rob shared that longevity experts are looking into VO2 max as they consider the benefits of exercising.

“I can understand how moderate exercise is more accessible to the general population,” he said, “but do you think the evidence points to some level of intense activity being beneficial?”

Dr Malhotra did not believe that was the case and stated, “I think it’s about balance.”

While he agreed that intense workouts may be beneficial to some degree, he did not recommend that people perform high-intensity interval training (HIIT).

“Certainly, with the people I see that are super stressed and the people at risk of heart disease, I tell them no more than once a week they (should do HIIT),” shared the cardiologist.

Being a believer in the saying, “Your fitness can improve, but your health can decline,” Dr Malhotra cautioned that a good VO2 max level “doesn't necessarily mean you're healthiest,” and we have to consider the whole picture.

Stress plays a major role in health status

Dr Malhotra noted that stress plays one of the biggest roles in determining the health status of individuals at present.

When it comes to being a risk factor of heart disease, chronic stress is on equal footing with smoking 20 cigarettes a day.

“And most people are not dealing with it, and we are more stressed than we have been, certainly in modern history,” he lamented.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.