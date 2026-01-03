Doctor breaks down 3 common mistakes people make when dealing with a fever: ‘Self medicating, ignoring red flags…’

Fever is perhaps the most common illness we experience - often brushed off as a minor inconvenience that can be “fixed” with a quick dose of paracetamol. But while many fevers are harmless and short-lived, a persistent fever or one accompanied by warning signs can signal something more serious brewing beneath the surface. Knowing when to stop self-treating and seek medical help is crucial, as delayed or incorrect management can lead to avoidable complications. Avoid doing these common fever mistakes!(Unsplash)

Dr Navneet Arora, an infectious disease specialist at Paras Hospital, Panchkula, popularly known as The Fever Doctor on social media, appeared on the December 27 episode of the Figuring Out podcast hosted by Raj Shamani to discuss all things fever - including three common mistakes people often make while managing it and why these should be avoided.

Fever mistakes you should avoid

Dr Arora highlights three common yet significant mistakes that people often make when managing a fever - errors that can delay recovery, worsen symptoms, or lead to unnecessary complications if not addressed correctly. He outlines them as follows:

Self medication is a major mistake that prevents addressing the root cause and delays treatment.

Ignoring red flag signs or dismissing a fever that has persisted for more than three days is a mistake.

Relying on advice from random, non-medical sources and self-treating based on that information is a serious mistake that can do more harm than good.

Consult a doctor

Dr Arora emphasises the importance of seeking professional medical advice from a qualified practitioner when dealing with a fever, warning that self-medicating through trial and error or relying on guidance from unqualified sources not only delays proper diagnosis and treatment but can also increase the risk of avoidable complications.

He elaborates, “If you are going to seek treatment, consult a qualified professional. Otherwise, do not be afraid. You should not take a middle path - giving a couple of doses of this and then a dose of that, only to realise later that nothing is working. You should not do that. One principle should be: when you are not clear, stop; when you are clear, do not listen to anyone else.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.