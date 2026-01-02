Winter stresses your heart? Fortis cardiologist shares hacks to stay healthy and reveals 5 warning signs

Winter's farrago of pollution, cold temperature, and bitter winds can weigh heavily on your heart health. The season is notorious for triggering several health issues, ranging from allergies to infections. Cardiovascular health is not spared either, as there are multiple risk factors, backed by the seasonal changes. People with existing heart conditions are particularly at higher risk. Winters can exert stress on the cardiovascular system. Know what to do to reduce it and keep heart healthy.

For a comprehensive picture of the correlation between heart health and winter's risk factors, HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Naresh Kumar Goyal, principal director and HOD cardiology and heart failure programme, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh. Let's take a look at the reasons for the heart to be under stress during colder months and what you can do to protect it.

Why is the cardiovascular system stressed during winter?

Two factors work against the heart at the same time, the cardiologist named: cold temperatures and polluted air. Cold weather causes blood vessels to constrict, which in turn raises blood pressure and activates a chain reaction that makes the heart work harder.

The second factor is air pollution, which is particularly common during winter. According to Dr Goyal, pollution is responsible for reduced oxygen levels in the blood, which substantially increases heart-related complications, particularly in people who already have existing heart disease.

Tips to protect heart in winters

Since there is a double threat this winter for heart health, you need to amp up your protection game so that you can avoid heart-related complications.

The cardiologist listed these helpful, actionable tips:

1. Layer up

It is a no-brainer to layer up to beat the winter cold. Properly covering up with warm layers and protecting essential areas, as the cardiologist noted: chest, neck, head, hands, and feet. This protection helps to keep the body warm and reduce stress on the heart. With pollution being a threat in winter, Dr Goyal also recommended wearing a good-quality mask outdoors to lower exposure to pollutants.

2. Stay active

Huddling up under a blanket to stay warm may seem like a way to brave the winter cold, with the bitter temperatures drawing you to second-guess fitness goals. But still the doctor emphasised maintaining daily physical activity and not completely slack off, provided certain precautions.

Early morning air is usually polluted, which Dr Goyal asked to avoid, especially for heart patients.

His recommendation of physical activities includes, “Choose indoor walking, light stretching, yoga, or doctor-advised exercises.” The key to exercising in winter is to start gradually. Dr Goyal urged to avoid sudden heavy exertion of any kind.

3. Diet

Dr Goyal explained what to avoid: “Heart patients should be particularly careful about salt intake and avoid fried, packaged, and highly processed foods.”

Instead, one should eat foods like those Dr Goyal shared: seasonal vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and healthy fats like nuts and seeds. During winters, even if you get the temptation to order out often, home-cooked meals are always better. Also, people with existing heart conditions should take their medicines on time.

Signs to watch out for

Chest discomfort is the number one big flag. (Picture credit: Freepik)

While prevention is essential, early detection of any heart-related issue in winter is equally critical. The cardiologist shared some red flags that require immediate medical attention without delay:

Chest discomfort

Breathlessness

Unusual fatigue

Palpitations

Swelling in the feet

And because one is more vulnerable to heart-related complications due to the weather, Dr Goyal reiterated the need to monitor blood pressure, sugar, and cholesterol more carefully and regularly.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.