Can deep breathing improve heart health? US doctor shares 5 heart-healthy habits to reduce cardiovascular disease risk

Heart health isn’t shaped by one big decision - it’s built quietly through the choices you make every single day. What you eat, how you move, and even how you breathe can all influence your long-term cardiovascular risk, often more than you realise. The good news is that small, consistent lifestyle tweaks can significantly improve heart health over time and lower the risk of chronic disease. Walking after meals is beneficial for the heart.(Unsplash)

Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, has shared five simple but powerful daily habits that are good for your heart. In an Instagram video posted on December 31, the physician explains how habits like eating home cooked meals and walking after eating can significantly improve cardiovascular markers and support overall heart health.

Cook more at home

According to Dr Sood, people who cook at home more frequently tend to have better overall diet quality and show stronger adherence to healthy eating patterns such as the DASH and Mediterranean diets. He explains, “Home-prepared meals are typically lower in sodium, added sugars, and saturated fat, which supports healthier blood pressure and lipid profiles.”

Drink water instead of sugar drinks

Sugary beverages are loaded with added sugars that spike blood glucose and insulin levels, while also increasing triglycerides and blood pressure, putting added strain on metabolic and heart health. The physician points out, “Large cohort studies link higher intake with increased heart disease and stroke risk. Replacing sugary drinks with water lowers calorie intake and improves triglycerides and metabolic markers.”

Add fruit and vegetable fibres

Dr Sood notes that higher intake of dietary fibres is consistently associated with reduced risk of coronary heart disease and stroke. He explains, “Fibre lowers LDL cholesterol, improves blood pressure, and reduces inflammation.”

Walk after meals

Walking after meals supports heart health by helping control post-meal blood sugar spikes, which in turn reduces stress on blood vessels and protects cardiovascular health. Dr Sood highlights, “Even short 10 to 15 minute walks after eating reduce post-meal blood sugar compared with sitting. Lower glucose spikes protect blood vessels and reduce long-term cardiovascular risk.”

Relax shoulders and breathe deeply

According to the physician, tension and shallow breathing are signs of sympathetic nervous system activation, which elevates heart rate and increases blood pressure. He explains, “Slow breathing shifts the nervous system toward parasympathetic control, improving blood pressure regulation and heart-rate variability.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.