Partner giving you silent treatment? Relationship expert shares 5 ways to resolve it: ‘Approach from a place of…’

Know how to talk to your partner who is giving you silent treatment. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Did you have an argument or a mild disagreement with your partner? And as a result, they are ignoring you, giving you the cold shoulder? The silence can feel like a huge communication barrier, especially when you are trying to talk to them, only for them to go completely radio silent on you with occasional eye rolls and lip twitches. So if you are confused and unsure of how to reconnect and get past the wall of silence, HT Lifestyle reached out to relationship expert Chandni Gaglani, head of Aisle, a dating app, who shared with us practical insights on how to restore the connection.Open communication helps to build and regain trust, reducing resentment. She said, “Meaningful relationships thrive onmutual support and open dialogue."

The relationship expert also addressed that the silent treatment is not an option, and the problem needs to be addressed. Chandni reiterated, “The era of tolerating emotional unavailability being normalised is over. ”

Here are some of her tips that help to bridge the communication gap:

1. Prioritise emotional maturity over ego

Often, silent treatment may also stem from ego. The relationship expert reminded it is important to be emotionally mature.

Chandni added the consequences, “When your partner shuts down, it's easy to react defensively, but that only deepens the disconnect. " In other words, it only increases the emotional gap.

So what is the solution? The relationship expert reminded it is crucial to create a safe space for dialogue and understanding. “Instead, approach the conversation from a place of genuine growth and curiosity, not blame.” Finger-pointing behaviour worsens the matter; instead, be empathetic.

2. Normalise therapy talk

Chandni shared that it is crucial that conversations around therapy should be encouraged. Don't view communication breakdown as personal failures; you have to reframe that narrative. Instead, she recommended looking for a therapy or communication tool that will help open up conversation.

She explained, "Instead of treating communication breakdowns as personal failures, frame the issue as: 'I think we could both benefit from learning better communication tools. What if we explored this together?' Normalizing professional support, removing stigma."

3. Inconsistent behaviour is a big red flag

Mixed signals may seem minor at first, but they can be very exhausting if they persist. Chandni shared that silent treatment diminishes trust. “The emotional whiplash of having a partner who's warm one day and completely withdrawn the next is exhausting and damaging,” she noted.

4. Value consistent communication

Consistency is crucial in relationships, as it reflects emotional availability even during conflict. Silent treatment, however, does the opposite. Chadni shared that communication is a universal relationship foundation across all demographics, and it is not about talking constantly, but about knowing your partner will show up emotionally for you when things are rough. Silent treatment breaks this belief.

5. Recognise when to walk away

Maybe sometimes you can't get through to the person at all, despite all efforts, Chandni assured that then you need to walk away. Repeated silent treatment hints at emotional unavailability. So if you continue to be met with silence, it is best to walk away from such avoidant patterns for your own self-respect.

