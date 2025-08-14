Why do men face more rejection on dating apps? Study reveals an interesting reality check

The dating scene is full of assumptions, and one common belief is that women are too picky when swiping right on dating apps, which supposedly leads to frequent rejection for men. A study published in PLOS One revealed a very surprising finding: it’s actually men who set very high standards for potential partners. On the contrary, women tend to accept matches closer to their own level. Men have a tendency to reach out to matches who are out of their league.(Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Gossiping is the secret to a happier relationship? Study says it brings couples closer

What did the study find?

The researchers examined almost 3,000 heterosexual users on a Czech dating app. The findings revealed that men show interest in women who are more desirable than themselves. In other words, they aim higher, keeping very high standards. Women, however, seek matches with men who have similar levels of attractiveness. Women are sometimes more flexible, choosing partners who are less popular or attractive than themselves.

What does this mean?

Men get rejected when they step outside of their level.(Shutterstock)

So, men complain that women reject them. But there’s more to the story. Women are not rejecting men because they are too choosy; this usually happens because men aim too high. In other words, they are being unrealistic. According to the study, when men pursue women who are more popular or attractive than themselves, the chances of rejection increase. Matches are more likely to succeed when both people have similar levels of appeal or attractiveness.

So this reiterates the importance of being realistic in dating. Next time, make sure to swipe someone who's on a similar ‘league’ to reduce risks of rejection and increase the potential for a successful connection.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.