Gossiping is the secret to a happier relationship? Study says it brings couples closer

Gossiping is not something that only friends do. Even couples do it. And it is not just meaningless talk or being overly nosy. In reality, gossiping has many untold perks, especially if you do it with your significant other (or situationship works too!). A study by researchers at the University of California, Riverside, published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships, found that couples who gossip have a better bond. Spilling the tea with your partner is maybe the secret ingredient for a happier relationship.(Shutterstock)

Gossip together to feel closer!

Woman-woman couple benefits the most, as per the study.(Shutterstock)

Gossip is not just badmouthing someone. Often, when someone hears about gossip, the first thing that comes to mind is talking down. But gossiping is far more. As per the researchers, gossip means talking about people who are not physically present; it can be anything, positive, neutral, or negative.

The study found that couples gossip a lot, almost 38 minutes daily. This is almost around 14 per cent of what they said in a day. This does not have to include negative talk, which many people may assume gossiping to be about. Similarly, the findings also highlighted that couples, like woman-woman couples, felt happier and reported having stronger relationships. So gossiping, in the end, irrespective of negative or positive talk, brings the couple together and makes them feel closer.

What does this mean?

The researchers hint towards relationship satisfaction, as the couple feel better connected and is ‘on the same page,' like a team. It reflects trust in each other, the unspoken message of faith that ‘I am confiding this in you,' all through shared and entertaining storytelling. Gossiping also builds a sense of emotional security and closeness. Often people feel good after letting it out, venting, hence this improves their mood too.

